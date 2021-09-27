Amicus.io and CTO Raja Musunuru Recognized with Multiple Awards for Business Innovation, Technology Leadership and Best Tech for Good

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io , the fintech company with a vision for a more generous world, today announced that it has been recognized with local and international awards from business and technology organizations: Charlotte Inno, WorldFestival, Inspire CIO Leadership Network, Tech in Motion, and North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH). Amicus.io is making it possible for anyone to be a philanthropist, by bringing the financial tools of the 1% to the 99%.

Amicus.io was selected as top fintech "Blazer," winning one of the seven categories recognized by the Charlotte Inno's 2021 Fire Award , selected from fifty Charlotte area organizations honored for their contributions to the local innovation ecosystem.

Amicus.io's Chief Technology Officer Raja Musunuru was chosen as a finalist for the ORBIE 2021 Charlotte CIO of the Year Award , recognizing his ability to inspire and challenge his peers.

Amicus.io was also chosen as a Top 50 Startup Award winner by WorldFestival, a global virtual event supporting worldwide technology innovation with participation from 1,000+ organizations across more than 130 countries.

Tech in Motion's seventh annual Timmy Awards recognized Amicus.io as one of three Charlotte finalists in the Best Tech for Good category. Amicus.io CTO Raja Musunuru is a Charlotte finalist for Best Tech Manager. Tech in Motion honors the best technology employers across North America, from startups to Fortune 500 corporations.

Amicus.io was named a Top 10 Startup to Watch winner and is a finalist for the Industry-Driven FinTech Award given by NC TECH . Raja Musunuru is being considered for the Private Sector CIO of the Year award.

"It's extremely gratifying to see our team's efforts recognized and our mission amplified," said Cor Hoekstra, co-founder and CEO of Amicus.io. "I'm honored to work with Raja and have him lead our team in making philanthropy more accessible."

"These honors reinforce that we are on the right path to making the world a more generous place."

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io has a vision for a more generous world, in which anyone can be a philanthropist. The fintech company provides an enterprise-grade platform of philanthropic financial services that harnesses the power of a digital donor-advised fund to align the incentives of donors, financial partners and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale. Amicus.io was co-founded by Walt Ruloff, Cor Hoekstra and Paul Welsh in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Press Contact

Monica Miller

(415) 968-9690

[email protected]

SOURCE Amicus.io