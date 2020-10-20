Amicus.io Appoints Charlotte Tech Leader as CTO

Musunuru brings deep expertise across technology strategy, organizational design, business process optimization and analytics-driven innovation to the growing Amicus.io team. Prior to AAA, Musunuru was CIO at The Steritech Group, where he led technology transformation leveraging the latest cloud, mobile and analytics technologies. Prior to Steritech, Raja held technology leadership roles at Gaylord Hotels and Sony Pictures.

In addition to his experience as a technology executive, Musunuru has demonstrated his commitment to giving back through Charlotte nonprofit organizations. He has dedicated his time and attention to fostering entrepreneurship as a Venture Mentor through Innovate Charlotte , helps area nonprofits find technology solutions as a CIO Host at Apparo , and serves as the current president of the Charlotte chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM) .

As CTO, Musunuru will lead the strategy and development of Amicus.io's enterprise-grade fintech solutions, as well as serve in a senior leadership role at the company.

"We are thrilled to have Raja join Amicus.io in our mission to develop the fintech infrastructure for a more generous world, and prize his ability to build a collaborative and empowering culture," said Cor Hoekstra, co-founder and CEO of Amicus.io.

"Raja not only has the unique mix of business acumen, world-class technology expertise and people smarts that will enable him to lead our team as we scale, he's passionate about making a difference in the communities we live and work in."

About Amicus

Amicus.io is on a mission to create a more generous world, developing fintech solutions that align the incentives of donors, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale - to the benefit of all. Amicus.io was founded by Walt Rulof and Cor Hoekstra in 2012 in Vancouver, Canada. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in Vancouver and Tel Aviv, Israel.

