Amicus.io Completes Successful SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io , the fintech company bringing charitable giving into the consumer banking experience, today announced that it has completed a successful Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit conducted by Elliott Davis with verification in SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

SOC 2 audits are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability and processing integrity facets of systems. In addition, confidentiality and privacy of the information processed for user entities are investigated. The exam demonstrates a company's ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period of time, a critical component for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings.

Completion of a SOC 2 Type 2 audit involves a rigorous process requiring intense scrutiny of internal systems and platform protocols and allows companies to recognize, communicate and exercise cross-functional value implemented in policies and technologies.

"The technical infrastructure we have developed will align donors, philanthropic organizations and financial institutions, for a paradigm shift in charitable giving," said Cor Hoekstra, co-founder and CEO of Amicus.io. "Security, confidentiality and integrity are of utmost importance to our stakeholders and this type of audit is one way we demonstrate our commitment to exceeding industry standards with our solutions."

Amicus.io is on a mission to create a more generous world, developing fintech solutions that align the incentives of donors, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale - to the benefit of all. Amicus.io was founded by Walt Rulof and Cor Hoekstra in 2017 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and offices in Vancouver, Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel.

