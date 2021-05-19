Amicus.io Expands Global Business Development Team, Appoints Mike Todd as Vice President of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io , the fintech company on a mission to create a more generous world, today announced Mike Todd as Vice President of Sales, responsible for the company's business development and sales in Canada. Amicus.io is making charitable giving as easy as online banking, modernizing the charitable giving experience while vastly improving the economics of donor-advised fund (DAF) solutions for the ultimate benefit of the nonprofit ecosystem. Amicus.io has deep roots in Canada, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian company Global Relief Solutions, Inc., which was co-founded by Canadian philanthropist and former software executive Walt Ruloff and PR executive Paul Welsh.

Todd brings Amicus.io a unique blend of experience in wealth management and charitable giving. He spent nearly 20 years building relationships with financial advisors and senior management in the fields of wealth management and fintech, including a VP role at Fidelity Investments Canada and an Executive Director role at the Raymond James Canada Foundation. He also has nearly 10 years of experience in leadership roles in the charitable sector, most recently at Charitable Impact , a public foundation DAF sponsor, where he was responsible for building the securities program for their donor-advised fund offerings.

He has also served in a number of volunteer roles with the Canadian Association of Gift Planners, an organization dedicated to educating and helping individuals with strategic gift planning.

Todd's appointment comes as the Canadian DAF market is poised for tremendous growth, projected to grow to about $10B by 2026 , according to research from Toronto-based Investor Economics . As more funds are set up and investors continue donating to charities, Amicus.io is ready to meet demand from financial services firms to add philanthropic functionality alongside their current offerings, helping them both attract advisors and expand existing client relationships.

"We are excited to have Mike on board, helping bring the Amicus.io platform to Canadian retail and wholesale financial institutions," said Cor Hoekstra, Amicus.io co-founder, and CEO. "His understanding of the Canadian wealth management and philanthropic community will help us make the world an even more generous place."

Donor-Advised Funds

A tax-efficient tool to make a bigger impact with each charitable dollar, donor-advised funds have historically only been targeted to high net worth individuals through private banks and wealth management firms. As the DAF becomes an increasingly popular option for strategic giving among individuals of varying means, Amicus.io offers a cost-effective plug-and-play platform to democratize access to branded, DAF-based charitable giving solutions. The Amicus.io platform for DAF 2.0 lets all types of financial services organizations offer more of their customers a convenient, robust, and deeply gratifying charitable giving experience.

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io is the fintech company behind the platform for DAF 2.0, which makes philanthropy as easy as online banking. The Amicus.io DAF 2.0 platform aligns the incentives of donors, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale - for a more generous world. Amicus.io was founded by Walt Ruloff and Cor Hoekstra in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel.

