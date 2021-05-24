Amicus.io Signs The TIFIN Group to Seamlessly Align Wealth Management and Philanthropic Giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io , the fintech company on a mission to create a more generous world, today announced fintech platform, The TIFIN Group (TIFIN) as a client. TIFIN will have access to the full range of Amicus.io technology and services, allowing them to seamlessly integrate charitable giving solutions within their own financial solutions.

TIFIN is shaping the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent products that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial wellbeing.

The company is in rapid growth mode, having recently announced significant funding and the acquisition of 55ip by JPMorgan Chase . TIFIN's products include Magnifi, Positivly, Clout, Louise and Totum, among others.

TIFIN was founded by esteemed financial services innovator and Wharton professor Dr. Vinay Nair , who is a special advisor to JP Morgan's fintech initiatives in asset management and wealth management. He is co-author of the book Investing for Change , a guide to understanding Socially Responsible Investing. At TIFIN, Dr. Nair has gathered an ecosystem of senior executives from finance and technology as well as a number of venerable financial services veterans as capital partners, such as Cathie Wood and David Pottruck .

"Generating, managing, and giving wealth are all activities that are inextricably linked. TIFIN is working to remove the barriers that fragment them," said Dr. Vinay Nair , founder, chairman and CEO of TIFIN. "We are strong believers in the work Amicus.io is doing to democratize access to giving tools and see tremendous potential in this increased access helping unlock a holistic view of wealth and philanthropy."

"We are honored that TIFIN selected our platform for its charitable giving solutions," said Cor Hoekstra , co-founder and CEO of Amicus.io.

GiveClear US will sponsor DAF accounts for TIFIN, working in partnership with Amicus.io. GiveClear US is a nonprofit foundation aligned with the Amicus.io in a shared mission to connect passionate people with trusted charities at scale - empowering people of any means to give and support positive change.

Amicus.io DAF 2.0 Charitable Giving Platform

Historically, donor-advised funds have only been targeted to high net worth individuals through private banks and wealth management firms. As the DAF becomes an increasingly popular option for strategic giving among individuals, and as organizations of all types enter the charitable giving space, Amicus.io offers a cost-effective plug and play platform to democratize access to branded, DAF-based solutions. The Amicus.io platform for DAF 2.0 lets organizations offer more customers a convenient, robust and deeply gratifying charitable giving experience.

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io is the fintech company behind the platform for DAF 2.0, which makes philanthropy as easy as online banking. The Amicus.io DAF 2.0 platform aligns the incentives of donors, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale - for a more generous world. Amicus.io was co-founded by Walt Ruloff, Cor Hoekstra and Paul Welsh in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel.

