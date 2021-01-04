Amid Challenges of 2020, Lose It! Members Reach Milestone of 100 Million Total Pounds Lost

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lose It! , the food-tracking and wellness app with over 2 million monthly active members, today announced that its users have officially logged a collective 100 million pounds lost since the company's inception in 2008. This milestone moment comes at a time when the brand saw record weight loss numbers, as people turned to mobile apps during a challenging 2020.

As the country maintained its commitment to social distancing in 2020, a new normal that included a lot more time at home, Lose It! user data showed shifts in food logging and behavioral habits. Not surprisingly, data showed spikes in things like more frequent snacking, an increase in carb heavy foods, alcohol intake and sugary treats.

But as the year progressed, users found ways to overcome the challenges and get back on track with the help of the tried and true, sustainable method of calorie counting. In fact, by late-May, Lose It! saw a 40% increase in daily active users compared to the average over the previous three years. Users stayed committed through the rest of the year leading into the holiday season, and logged weight loss 48% more times in the last week of November than the previous three years' average1.

"Lose It! acts with one mission in mind: to help the world achieve a healthy weight," said Patrick Wetherille, CEO of Lose It!. "I couldn't be more proud of our team, and our incredibly dedicated users, who have reached this shared milestone. I'm excited to turn our attention to the next 100 million pounds lost and look forward to sharing many upcoming new and exciting features to help make losing weight easier."

Founded 12 years ago when wellness apps were in their infancy, Lose It! has become one of the most popular weight loss apps in the marketplace, due in large part to its cutting-edge technology and simple interface that make tracking calories and analyzing eating habits easy. Lose It!'s 100 million pounds lost milestone is a beacon for what's to come over the next decade, proving that the simplest methods are often the most effective.

"As a diligent Lose It! user for over 10 years now, I've found success by consistently recording every meal as best as possible, and through that have been able to develop a true understanding of portion control," said Frank Busta, Lose It! user. "Lose It! has been a consistent tool in my weight loss journey and its simplicity has permitted me to keep my weight at my goal for several years."

"It's safe to say that 2020 was an unprecedented year, with each of us facing our own set of challenges. And thanks to the stress and uncertainty, many individuals likely found it more difficult to maintain healthy eating and exercise habits," said Kelli McGrane MS, RD and Lose It! consultant. "What's great about an app like Lose It! is it can help individuals stay on top of their health goals by encouraging more nutritious food choices and tracking their movement throughout the day."

In 2020 alone, Lose It! launched seven new app features – available to both free and premium users – that made searching and tracking food easier, faster and more personalized than ever. The brand also launched numerous virtual fitness programs through the free Challenges App to help people stay connected and motivated to meet exercise goals during the peak of COVID. In 2021, Lose It! will continue to prioritize health and wellness, with a dual focus on habit building during a members' first few days, and improving the advanced features that help members stay motivated and committed through their entire journey.

1Lose It! user data on logging trends between weeks 10-48 of 2020, compared to the same time period in years past (2017, 2018, 2019).

