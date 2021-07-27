Amid Chicken Wing Shortage, Miller's Ale House Celebrates 'National Zing Day'

To celebrate #NationalZingDay, Miller's is hosting a giveaway on Instagram through July 29. Fans can follow @millersalehouse, like this post and tag a friend for a chance to win one of 50 $50 Miller's gift cards. (No purchase required. Must be 18 or older. Complete rules are here.)

"We started celebrating 'National Zing Day' at Miller's several years ago because Zingers are a perfect way for our guests to enjoy a classic wing taste without having to bother with the bones," said Miller's Ale House Vice President of Marketing Andrea Von Utter. "We serve up more than two and a half million orders of Zingers a year, and we think they deserve to be celebrated on National Chicken Wing Day."

Zingers are the cornerstone of another Miller's signature dish — the Zingers Mountain Melt®, an awe-inspiring combination of Zingers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon and scallions, all served atop a mountain of seasoned fries.

In fact, Zingers are so popular that Miller's also created the Zingers Salad, featuring Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses served on field greens; a Zingers Flatbread with hot garlic sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese and scallions; and Zingers Mac & Cheese, made with bite-sized pieces of medium-sauce Zingers, creamy cheddar, Parmesan and Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Over the years, Miller's chefs have put Zingers in limited-time specials from lasagna to tacos to fajitas and more.

In addition to its famous Zingers, Miller's Ale House offers a full menu that goes way beyond bar food with cravable flavors, unique twists on the classics and something delicious for everyone. Choices include more than 60 items including appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, flatbreads, pastas, steaks, seafood and entrees, plus daily lunch and dinner specials.

Guests can top off their experience with Miller's signature dessert, Captain Jack's Buried Treasure® , named after Miller's founder Jack Miller, featuring triple-layered vanilla ice cream cake, Oreo® cookie crust and Heath Bar® crunch crumble, topped with caramel and hot fudge sauce.

