Amid Climate Uncertainty, the Imperative for Sustainable Travel Grows

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate change intensifies, sustainable travel emerges as a critical strategy in addressing the crisis. With the travel and tourism industry contributing 8% of global carbon emissions, travelers have an undeniable opportunity to influence the future of our planet by fostering community consciousness, ecological conservation, and economic resilience. "Hurricanes, wildfires, and droughts are ravaging the globe and the urgency for collective action on climate change has never been greater," emphasizes Joy Martinello, founder of Wild Nectar Immersive Travel Collection.

The exclusive Wild Nectar Eco Score™ is created using a robust and rigorous methodology whose framework encompasses three categories, 14 topics, and 67 indicators. The Eco Score™ gives travelers peace of mind that their journeys are responsible. We dig into the data, so you don't have to!

"We can no longer ignore what's happening—extreme weather events are growing more frequent and intense, resulting both in short-term shocks and long-term consequences." Amid the growing climate crisis, Wild Nectar recognizes that it is imperative travel be part of the solution, offering a way forward that merges the desire for exploration with responsibility. Martinello adds, "People will continue to travel, but we have the power to reshape how." Wild Nectar's Sustainability Platform

Announcing the Pioneering Eco Score™: A New Standard in Sustainable Travel

At the heart of Wild Nectar's sustainability mission is the Eco Score™, a proprietary methodology and framework that evaluates trips against environmental, social, and economic indicators. "We dig deep into the data so our travelers can feel confident knowing their trips are sustainable," explains Martinello. "Each Wild Nectar journey is vetted to ensure that it meets a minimum Eco Score™ threshold. Then, we assess all of the sustainability initiatives that go above and beyond the status quo. All the while, maintaining a high standard of quality, personalized service, and comfort for luxury travelers."

Wild Nectar's Sustainability Expert, Bronwyn Worrick, highlights the integrity of the Eco Score™: "Our methodology draws on global standards and best practices, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The Wild Nectar Eco Score™empowers travelers to make informed purchase decisions that align with their sustainability values, without compromising on quality or experience." Learn more about the Eco Score™

A Commitment Beyond the Journey

Wild Nectar's dedication to sustainability extends beyond the Eco Score™. The company's Sustainable Travel Guide provides travelers practical advice on reducing their carbon footprint, from mindful packing to supporting sustainable dining and participating in voluntourism. Wild Nectar also partners with Sustainable Travel International to offer travelers the option to offset the carbon emissions associated with their chosen trips. These contributions support critical initiatives in areas such as Forestry & Biodiversity, Clean Energy, and Climate Innovation. Additionally, Wild Nectar supports programs vital to global sustainability, from planting a tree for every trip booked, to annual donations (2% of its profits to girls' education and 1% to ocean conservation).

Be Part of the Solution

"At Wild Nectar, we've done the hard work of vetting, assessing, and rating trips so you can explore the world's most beautiful places with peace of mind, knowing that action is being taken towards both local and global sustainability," Martinello asserts. "By traveling consciously, you will no longer be directly contributing to the climate crisis—you will be actively helping to protect our planet for future generations. Traveling today doesn't have to come at the cost of our planet's future."

As the impacts of climate change worsen, the call to action only grows louder. Sustainable travel offers a powerful way for individuals to make a difference. The time to act is now, and Wild Nectar is leading the way.

