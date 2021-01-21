Amid Crushing Pandemic-related Financial Challenges, New Book Offers Actionable Plan on How to Avoid Financial Disaster and Build Wealth & Freedom Instead

Now, with over 12 years of experience and his own boutique financial planning services firm, Zuckerman is bringing his financial wisdom to the masses at a time when Americans need it most.

"I know how defeating it can feel to be operating without a financial plan to help you move beyond your current situation," said Zuckerman. "But don't underestimate the power of incremental change over time. You can reach your goals and dreams if you are smart."

Organizing Your Financial Junk Drawer

In Don't Be a Financial Disaster, Zuckerman likens the average American's lack of process in financial planning to "developing a financial junk drawer" where financial records are only pulled for occasional use such as doing yearly taxes. Instead, Zuckerman advises that people actively work toward building wealth by following a financial planning approach that utilizes five main components which he details in the book.

Overall, Don't Be a Financial Disaster is a financial planning book written "for everyone" and is intended to motivate and educate.

Said Zuckerman, "Keeping your financial life organized is not an easy task. [But], like anything you do in life, with proper goal setting, discipline, and strategic planning, you can accomplish anything."

For more information on the book, visit www.ScottZuckerman.com.

