AMID DYNAMICS OF THE 2024 ELECTION CYCLE, VOTERS VALUE AND TRUST OUT OF HOME ADS

New Research by OAAA and Morning Consult Finds More Than Half of Voters View OOH Political Ads as Influential and Trusted

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. is experiencing record-breaking political ad spend surrounding the 2024 election encompassing national and local races. For campaigns, political action committees (PACs) and issue advocacy groups advertising in this challenging political climate, out of home (OOH) ads prove to be an effective medium to reach, inform and influence voters, according to a new report.

An overwhelming majority (68%) of likely voters have seen, heard, or read political advertising through an OOH ad recently according to a study from Morning Consult commissioned by the Out of Home Association of America ( OAAA ), the premier trade group representing the entire OOH advertising industry. Furthermore, the study found that more than half of likely voters exposed to an OOH political ad in the past year (56%) trust political information in an OOH ad to be truthful and accurate.

"Out of home advertising stands apart for its remarkable potential to meet voters' desire for authenticity and context," said Anna Bager, President & CEO, OAAA. "This important election season comes at a time when the OOH industry has expanded its creative capabilities, sophistication, and ability to drive interactivity and data-driven performance. Coupled with digital OOH's unique immediacy and flexibility, groups promoting a candidate or advancing an issue would be remiss not to tap this powerful medium."

OOH advertising continues to over index with many of today's most important voting blocs – both younger and multicultural audiences, along with highly educated and higher income households – a clear reason why political advertising spend in OOH has doubled from 2014 and 2022.

OOH Political Ads Influence Likely Voters

Based on a February 2024 survey of 1,616 likely 2024 voters aged 18-64, the report found that nearly half (49%) of respondents who have been exposed to an OOH political ad in the past year say OOH political ads are personally influential.

The survey found that younger voters (56% of Gen Zers and 57% of Millennials) are significantly more likely than older voters (43% of Gen Xers and 22% of Baby Boomers) to say political ads are somewhat influential or very influential on their decision to support a candidate. Additionally, likely voters with a higher income and education level are more likely to say political ads are influential.

Why Voters Value OOH Political Ads

OOH political ads are valued for their information on candidates and issues. According to the survey, more than three out of seven likely voters agree OOH political ads help inform them about political candidates (45%) and policy issues (44%). Additionally, a quarter of likely voters say OOH political ads remind them of the need and value of voting (26%) and increase their awareness of issues (25%).

A majority (58%) of those exposed to "Get Out The Vote" (GOTV) campaigns say it made them more likely to vote. Additionally, nearly a third (29%) of those who have recently seen GOTV campaigns saw it in an OOH ad form, which speaks to the medium's power to move voters to action.

There are a variety of reasons likely voters find OOH political ads appealing, according to the survey:

34% say the ads don't interrupt their listening, reading or viewing experience like most other political ads

28% say the ads are readily visible

25% say the ads are easily shared on social media

24% say the ads are short-form

Additionally, OOH ads are more likely to be seen as informative (53%) compared to most other media sources including:

AM/FM radio: 50%

Other streaming audio: 49%

Cable TV: 49%

Social media: 38%

Subscription streaming video: 35%

"These survey results underscore that OOH punches above its weight and can drive equal or higher levels of influence in comparison to other mediums," said Bager. "Groups that direct their spending and messaging to OOH stand a much greater chance of reaching voters in the right place at the right time with the right message. This is critically important in today's complex and competitive elections where every vote counts."

Current Political Sentiment

The election season is heating up as we approach November when U.S. voters will contend with choosing a president, 33 senate races, representatives for all 435 seats of the House, and 14 gubernatorial races. Meanwhile, voters are not feeling particularly positive. According to the Morning Consult survey, likely voters are most likely to feel frustrated (42%), disappointed (36%), and anxious (34%) when it comes to the current political climate. In comparison, significantly fewer likely voters feel hopeful (29%) and excited (16%).

Methodology

This survey was conducted between February 23-25, 2024, among a sample of 1,616 likely 2024 voters aged 18-64. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of likely voters aged 18-64 based on age, gender, race, Hispanic/non-Hispanic, education, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Generations were calculated as: Gen Zers, born between 1997-2012; Millennials, born between 1981-1996; Gen Xers, born between 1965-1980; and Baby Boomers, born between 1946-1964.

"Influence of OOH Political Ads" was sponsored by The Foundation for Outdoor Advertising Research and Education (FOARE), a 501 (c) (3) not for profit, charitable organization.

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit oaaa.org .

SOURCE OAAA