Amid Estrogen Patch Shortages, Femring® (estradiol acetate vaginal ring) Offers Women an Available Alternative

With ongoing shortages impacting estrogen therapy patches, Femring offers consistent access and a dual indication for women navigating multiple symptoms of menopause.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for estrogen therapy coupled with a growing awareness and interest in the menopause market have led to supply disruptions with the estrogen patch. As women across the country continue to face frustration with hormone therapy patch shortages and inconsistent product availability, Femring is emerging as a readily available and accessible treatment option for those seeking a convenient transdermal alternative. Femring offers flexibility in treatment with two dosing strengths, as well as a 90-day dosing regimen, fitting into the busy active lifestyle of the modern menopausal woman.

Femring, a prescription vaginal ring uniquely designed to deliver continuous systemic estrogen therapy through a convenient, long-acting vaginal ring replaced every 90 days. Femring is designed to support uninterrupted symptom relief without the variability patients may experience with other delivery methods. For women seeking an alternative to patches or daily therapies, Femring may offer a practical option that fits their lifestyle while helping maintain symptom control.

"Women deserve confidence that their therapy will be available when they need it," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, MD. "As supply issues and treatment inconsistency continue to affect the market, Femring offers an established option physicians can prescribe, and patients can access. We also see this as an important opportunity to raise awareness about this dual-indication menopause treatment as Femring is the only FDA-approved product that treats both systemic issues like hot flashes as well as the genitourinary symptoms experienced in menopause."

Healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the importance of individualized treatment approaches in menopause care, particularly during periods of market disruption. Femring provides another evidence-based option to help support patient adherence and continuity of treatment.

"Speaking with women who are navigating menopause today, they are sacrificing convenience in the middle of one of the busiest seasons of their lives," added AnneMarie Tipa, Millicent Pharma's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "By increasing awareness of Femring, we hope to empower more women to have informed conversations with their healthcare providers about a 90-day treatment option that tackles multiple symptoms at once."

Femring is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause and moderate-to-severe vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause.

For more information about Femring, visit femring.com or speak with your healthcare provider.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, Patient Information, and Instructions for Use.

About Millicent Pharma

Millicent Pharma is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company that offers multiple commercial products for women today, supporting its focus of advancing women's health through high quality and innovative solutions.

More information can be found at www.millicentpharma.com

About Femring

Femring (estradiol acetate vaginal ring) is a prescription estrogen therapy designed to provide continuous systemic delivery of estradiol for up to 90 days. Femring is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms and vulvar and vaginal atrophy associated with menopause. Patients should discuss the benefits and risks of hormone therapy with their healthcare provider.

Important Safety Information The more important information you should know about Femring® about Femring® (estradiol acetate vaginal ring) (an estrogen hormone) Using estrogen-alone may increase your chance of getting cancer of the uterus (womb). Report any unusual vaginal bleeding right away while you are using Femring. Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the uterus (womb). Your healthcare provider should check any unusual vaginal bleeding to find out the cause.

Do not use estrogen-alone to prevent heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, or dementia (decline in brain function).

Using estrogen-alone may increase your chances of getting strokes or blood clots.

Using estrogen-alone may increase your chance of getting dementia, based on a study of women 65 years of age or older.

Do not use estrogens with progestins to prevent heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, or dementia.

Using estrogens with progestins may increase your chances of getting heart attacks, strokes, breast cancer, or blood clots.

Using estrogens with progestins may increase your chance of getting dementia, based on a study of women 65 years of age or older.

You and your healthcare provider should talk regularly about whether you still need treatment with Femring.

Femring is a prescription vaginal ring that contains estradiol (an estrogen hormone). Femring should be removed after 90 days of continuous use. If you and your healthcare provider decide you should continue using Femring, a new ring can be inserted in your vagina.

Femring is used after menopause to reduce moderate to severe hot flushes and treat moderate to severe menopausal changes in and around the vagina.

Do not start using Femring if you have unusual vaginal bleeding; currently have or have had certain cancers, blood clots, or liver problems; had a stroke or heart attack; have been diagnosed with a bleeding disorder; are allergic to Femring or any of its ingredients; or think you might be pregnant.

Before you use Femring, tell your healthcare provider if you have any unusual vaginal bleeding, have any problems with your vagina or cervix (lower end of your womb), have any other medical conditions, are going to have surgery or will be on bed rest, or are breastfeeding. Also tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Estrogens increase the risk of gallbladder disease. Discontinue estrogen if loss of vision, pancreatitis, or liver problems occur. If you take thyroid medication, consult your healthcare provider, as use of estrogens may change the amount needed.

Serious, but less common side effects include heart attack, stroke, blood clots, dementia, breast cancer, cancer of the lining of the uterus (womb), cancer of the ovary, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, gallbladder disease, liver problems, changes in your thyroid hormone levels, and enlargement of benign tumors of the uterus ("fibroids").

Less serious, but common side effects include headache; breast tenderness or pain; irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting; stomach or abdominal cramps; bloating, nausea and vomiting; hair loss; fluid retention; vaginal yeast infection; and reactions from inserting Femring such as burning, irritation, and itching.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following warning signs, or any other unusual symptoms that concern you: new breast lumps, unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vision or speech, sudden new severe headaches, severe pains in your chest or legs with or without shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue.

For more information, talk with your healthcare provider.

Media Contact:

Andrea Tillman

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SOURCE Millicent Pharma