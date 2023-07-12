Amid Explosive Growth, Merchants Fleet Names Business Transformation Leader

Nirmit Agarwala Joins Merchants to Launch First Business Transformation Office in Support of the Company's Meteoric Rise

HOOKSETT, N.H., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, is pleased to announce the hire of Nirmit Agarwala as the company's new Vice President of Business Transformation, who will be heading up the company's first Business Transformation Office.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Nirmit as he joins the Merchants executive team in his exciting new role as Vice President of Business Transformation," said Merchants Chairman, CEO, and President, Brendan P. Keegan. "His exceptional track record in driving innovation and transformational growth, combined with his passion for excellence and client-centric approach, make him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to working closely with Nirmit to leverage his expertise as we continue to drive strategic growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

The Business Transformation Office is focused on promoting value-creation by partnering with the business leaders, evaluating opportunities and driving execution. As a catalyst for growth, Agarwala will work closely with Merchants' executive team and ownership group on a number of key initiatives aimed at increasing operational efficiency and delivering client value.

A graduate of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, Agarwala has dedicated his career to helping companies identify, define, and implement operational growth.  He previously served in several positions at Wayfair, most recently as their Chief Customer Officer, as well as previous roles at McKinsey & Company including Senior Engagement Officer.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at Merchants during this exciting time of growth," said Agarwala. "I'm looking forward to exploring new and innovative ways to create value for our clients and partners as we embark on the next chapter of Merchants' journey."

About Merchants Fleet
Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com.

