Amid Federal Shutdown, This Nonprofit is Offering Free Internet for SNAP Recipients Nationwide

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the government shutdown threatens to suspend SNAP (food stamp) benefits on November 1, Computers 4 People , a national nonprofit dedicated to closing the digital divide, is launching an emergency relief campaign through its internet service brand, Shield Internet .

Starting today, SNAP recipients across the United States can get at least one month of free 5G internet by visiting www.computers4people.org/shield , entering the coupon code SNAP, and uploading a photo of their SNAP card.

Over 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits each month, nearly the same number of people who still lack access to reliable home internet. For millions of families, that means facing a devastating choice between paying for groceries or staying connected to critical news, healthcare, school, and work.

Founded in 2019 by Dylan Zajac at just 15 years old, Computers 4 People began with a simple mission: to make sure everyone has the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of income or access to technology. What started as one teenager refurbishing computers in his bedroom has now grown into a national movement to ensure no one is left offline.

"From conversations with our hundreds of partners, we know internet access isn't optional anymore," said Barbara Pinto, Head of Partnerships at Computers 4 People. "When people can't reach their healthcare portals, bank accounts, or job applications, they're shut out of daily life."

The initiative is powered by Mission Telecom , a nonprofit telecommunications provider ensuring high-speed 5G coverage nationwide.

"Access to affordable, reliable internet is essential for families to work, learn, and connect to opportunity," said Mark Colwell, Director of Broadband Operations at Mission Telecom. "We are proud to partner with Computers 4 People to remove financial barriers when families are most vulnerable, so more households can stay connected at this critical time."

How It Works

Visit www.computers4people.org/shield



Choose a monthly internet plan



Enter coupon code: SNAP



Upload a photo of your SNAP proof (we'll verify via email or text)



Receive one month of free internet

Even if you don't receive SNAP benefits, but need access to affordable internet for education or work, you may still qualify for the Shield Internet low-cost plan at $14.89/month.

About Computers 4 People

Computers 4 People is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that refurbishes and donates computers while providing affordable internet access to families in need. The organization has donated over 5,000 computers and connected thousands of households to opportunity across New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, and is now expanding its mission nationwide through Shield Internet.

C4P has been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30, and honored by the Aspen Institute for leadership in digital equity.

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity and driving systemic change. We are closing the digital divide with best-in-class, affordable wireless broadband services and equipping schools, libraries, and nonprofits with the connectivity and resources to power access and opportunity at every level. Our bold philanthropic program funds grassroots organizations that advance multiracial democracy, movement infrastructure, and telecom justice, creating lasting impact in their communities.

