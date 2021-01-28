Amid Massive Expectations, Anyon Launched Its Signature STO To Empower The World's First 100% Tokenized Bank
Anyon is an all-encompassing digital banking platform that provides a multitude of banking services at the brilliance of Ethereum blockchain.
Jan 28, 2021, 15:07 ET
APPENZELL, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the power of blockchain technology to its fullest, Anyon adds a whole-new dimension to crypto-banking with its immersive array of utilities - the Anyon Bank, the P2P Cryptocurrency Exchange, and the Anyon App. These tech gems work concurrently to enrich the efficacy of the Anyon ecosystem, offering stellar real-world application possibilities.
The conventional iteration of banking and financial services is as gregarious as it sounds and is historically regarded as a significant pain point in our personal and professional lives. The emergence of blockchain and the realization of its potential beyond the early shadows of Bitcoin inspired Anyon to realize the longing dream of an entirely decentralized banking system, where customer convenience takes precedence.
Anyon's three-tier ecosystem is led by the Anyon bank, which is completely tokenized and confers every possible manifestation of banking operations, wrapped around the sturdiness of blockchain. It exhibits financial stability at an elevated level and is set to revolutionize the way banks used to operate.
The cryptocurrency exchange of Anyon facilitates superfast P2P movement the world's major cryptocurrencies in conjunction with the Anyon app. The latter is a decentralized application and is the preferred way to access the ingenuity of the Anyon ecosystem.
The good news is that the Anyon token is now available at an ultra-affordable cost of €1.66/ $2.03, and as the days passes by, the price is expected to enter an upsurge phase. Popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, can be used to buy the token seamlessly.
To participate in the Anyon STO, visit https://www.anyon.one/ instantly.
Join the official Telegram channel of the Anyon project to receive every single update about the crypto banking ecosystem https://t.me/anyonmaingroup
WE TOKENIZE THE FINANCIAL WORLD
All banks in the world work self-interested with their customers' money. In this way, enormous profits are made that are denied to investors for a lifetime.
Anyon's disruptive approach changes just that and splits an entire bank into tokens.
In this way, you not only achieve attractive returns and dividends, but you can also become a limited partner of the bank and actively help determine the strategic direction of the banking business!
