Amid National Youth Mental Health Crisis, New Evaluation Data Shows Early Conversations, Interventions Can Close Gap to Care

94% of Team: Changing Minds' "Responder Ready" participants said program improved their ability to respond to mental health issues, transforming how coaches, mentors respond to youth mental health crises

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 80% of suicide deaths occurring among men and half of children with diagnosable mental health problems not receiving needed treatment, a new comprehensive evaluation from Team: Changing Minds reveals that specialized training for trusted adults can dramatically improve young people's access to mental health support and potentially save lives.

Team: Changing Minds has trained more than 1,300 "Everyday Responders"—coaches, mentors, gaming moderators, and peers whom boys already trust—to understand mental health challenges and give them the skills to communicate with young men in familiar settings.

The evaluation showed that 95% of participants reported the training was helpful and transformative. The evaluation, conducted by the University of Pittsburgh, demonstrated how empowering "Everyday Responders" can compress the typical ten-year wait for mental health intervention into crucial early conversations.

The results show remarkable improvements across all measured areas. Participants' confidence in talking about mental health with youth jumped from 61% to 87% – a 26-point increase. Their ability to recognize signs of mental health challenges increased from 73% to 95%, while knowledge of mental health resources grew from 73% to 91%.

"These results demonstrate that we don't need to wait for more mental health professionals to make a difference," said Brian O'Connor, co-creator of Team: Changing Minds and Vice President of Futures Without Violence . "By empowering the adults already in young people's lives, we're creating a safety net that can catch youth before they reach crisis points."

Team: Changing Minds addresses a critical gap in youth mental health support by training the trusted adults young people interact with daily – particularly coaches and mentors who work with boys and young men in gaming and athletic spaces. Research shows 97% of teen boys play video games and about half play organized sports, making athletic coaches and gaming moderators ideal intervention points.

"This should be required for any adult working with youth in any capacity," said one program participant who participated in the focus groups that were part of the evaluation. This echoed feedback from coaches who reported "really seeing a positive change" after implementing the training. Another focus group participant noted the program helped hockey academy coaches, with the training creating measurable positive changes in team dynamics and player well-being.

The comprehensive evaluation shows that 96% of participants now feel confident using their new skills with youth, while 91% report feeling equipped to respond to mental health challenges as completely as they handle other youth issues. The program's "Identify, Understand, Respond" framework gives these adults concrete tools to build trust, recognize warning signs, and connect youth to professional support when needed.

The diverse participant pool – 53% White, 22% multiracial, 15% Black, and 10% Hispanic – included both newcomers to youth work (43% with fewer than five years of experience) and veterans (30% with more than 10 years). Training effectiveness remained consistently high across all demographic groups, with 55% female and 33% male participants.

The timing couldn't be more critical. With recent federal budget cuts to Medicaid funding for school-based mental health services, innovative approaches like Everyday Responders training become even more essential. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry reports that meaningful help for mental health challenges often doesn't arrive for ten or more years after symptoms first emerge.

Team: Changing Minds is part of a broader initiative that has trained over 81,000 Everyday Responders nationwide and is on track to support 1.2 million young people this year, according to preliminary University of Pittsburgh study data.

