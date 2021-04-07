Amid Pandemic, Historic College Launches New Recruiting Strategy

RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampden-Sydney College has used an atypical year as an opportunity to take an untraditional marketing approach, contracting Richmond-based ad agency Familiar Creatures to bring to life its reimagined viewbook, titled The Swagalog. The Swagalog Vol. 1 hit mailboxes last fall, and Vol. 2 drops later this week.

A men's college located in Virginia, Hampden-Sydney faced many unique obstacles due to COVID-19, and the ability to convey the storied college in a modern and relatable way became more critical than ever. With Familiar Creatures' help, H-SC pulled this off and saw a 54% rise in applications following the release of Vol. 1.

"After the success of the Swagalog's first edition, we knew we couldn't take our foot off the gas," said H-SC Vice President for Enrollment Jeff Norris. "And with the second edition, Familiar Creatures has proved yet again to be an essential partner in introducing Hampden-Sydney to prospective students and their families in a fresh, creative, and unexpected way."

The Swagalog, a take on the publication format known as a magalog, marries a modern style to 1950's design elements. Designed to grab the reader's attention, the cover, created by international award-winning artist Conrad Garner, features an octopus tying a man's bow tie, sans college insignia.

"I remember getting a lot of college brochures in the mail back when I applied, and I can't tell you now what a single one of them looked like," said lead designer Will Burnett. "But when it comes to The Swagalog, the visual design makes it almost impossible to forget."

Each edition focuses on different aspects of the college's unique culture, history, and academic offerings. But instead of addressing this earnestly, teenage humor is used. For instance, rather than saying the College has lots of space to explore through nice campus pictures, an illustrated 50s cosmonaut tells the reader this, with the cosmos as his backdrop. A caveman wonders why there's no fire-learning major. And there's a poster for a fake music festival called Lolla-bro-looza.

The college plans to produce three editions each year. Between issues, students can visit the digital version, known as The Swagablog , which is updated weekly with fresh content, including videos with many of the notable alumni featured in this volume.

Familiar Creatures is an advertising agency based in Richmond, VA. As the industry's first fractional agency of record, they offer the collaboration of in-house with the big idea chops of a traditional AOR.

Hampden-Sydney College is a private college for men that held its first classes in 1775, Hampden-Sydney College is known for its mission of forming "good men and good citizens," high quality academic program, longstanding codes of honor and conduct, and devoted alumni network.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett

Brand Manager

(804) 244-1175

[email protected]

SOURCE Familiar Creatures; Hampden-Sydney College

Related Links

www.familiarcreatures.com

