Amid Pandemic, IMA Shows Resilience with Strong Fiscal Year

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year upended by a global health crisis, IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) reported record growth in support of its members and the management accounting profession. Released today, its annual review, titled "Stronger Together," summarizes IMA's 2020 fiscal year (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020).

The report reveals all-time records and milestones for the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), IMA's flagship certification for financial professionals, as well as continuing professional education (CPE) offerings. It also shows the organization has made substantial strides in thought leadership as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

Key achievements of fiscal year 2020 include:

A record 144,000+ global IMA members, representing a 3% year-over-year growth rate, and 17 percent year-over-year global growth of new CMAs

Long-term growth allowing for continued investments in the future of CMAs, members and candidates. For example, the 10-year compound annual growth rate in CMA candidates is 14 percent

Free offerings of over 100 CPE credits provided to members, an 18 percent increase from FY 2019, and a total of 405,144 CPE hours achieved

Development of the CMA 2020 exam to reflect the most relevant digital and strategic skills, and new career-focused CPE courses focused on data analytics, blockchain, and strategy and competitive analysis, among others

Hundreds of virtual chapter events and educational courses for global regions to provide support during COVID-19

A strengthened commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives through a new webpage, toolkit, and staff training

Cutting-edge thought leadership covering a variety of topics impacting management accountants, including crisis management, technology, and sustainability reporting

The report, available for download on IMA's website, features commentary from FY 2020 Chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors Christian Cuzick, CMA and IMA President and CEO Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE.

"In the face of a tragic global pandemic that has impacted lives and livelihoods, IMA has shown compassion and has embodied the soul of service. We are committed to continue investing in the future of our members with innovative educational programs to prepare them for a digital future that is now," said Thomson. "We are also planning to invest in a new mobile-first website and user experience, ground-breaking diversity, equity and inclusion research, and much more."

