Amid Planning for $20 Billion Magma Powered-Powered AI Data Center, Magma Power LLC Is Granted Its 14th U.S. Patent On Revolutionary Green Baseload Energy Source

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC, a global developer and licensor of Magma Power™ technology, proudly announces that is has been granted its 14th U.S. Patent on its revolutionary magma power technology.

"We are in preliminary discussions to use Magma Power™ technology to build the world's largest AI data center powered entirely by renewable energy," says Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power, LLC.

Magma Power, LLC says the AI data center, to be developed by Magma Power's global consortium partners, would consume 10 gigawatts of power directly sourced from magma reservoirs. The total investment is expected to be over $20 billion.

"The power demand from AI is insatiable and Magma Power™ is the answer for renewable, baseload, and virtually unlimited power," McDonald says.

Goldman Sachs estimates that by 2030 data center power demand will be over 1,000 terra-watt hours (TWh). This equates to over 80 gigawatts of installed power. "Our magma-powered AI data center could meet over 10 percent of the global AI power demand by 2030," McDonald says, "all without emitting a single molecule of carbon or burning a single ounce of fossil fuels."

"Wind, solar, and nuclear all have significant drawbacks when it comes to providing the low-cost baseload renewable power that Magma Power™ provides," says McDonald. "Wind and solar do not provide the baseload power that is required to run a data center. And Magma power has none of the long-term environmental impacts of nuclear power," McDonald says.

Magma Power, LLC's 14th U.S. patent covers a proprietary system designed to safely and efficiently extract geothermal energy from magma reservoirs. This cutting-edge technology represents a significant leap forward in sustainable energy solutions, enabling the formation and maintenance of underground magma chambers for scalable energy production.

With this patented system, Magma Power is uniquely positioned as the only company to redefine geothermal energy by unlocking the vast potential of magma reservoirs, making renewable energy more accessible and cost-effective worldwide.

Magma Power's patented technology can be applied across a range of industries, offering transformative renewable energy solutions for:

Baseload Grid Power: Power grids worldwide are increasingly struggling with the intermittent nature of wind and solar. Magma Power solves this problem with virtually unlimited basedload renewable power.

AI Data Centers: As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7.

Bitcoin Mining: Energy-intensive bitcoin mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale.

Green Fuels: Magma Power enables the production of green hydrogen, ammonia, and kerosene, providing a carbon-neutral alternative for transportation and industrial sectors.

: Magma Power enables the production of , , and , providing a alternative for transportation and industrial sectors. Energy-Intensive Manufacturing including renewable energy solutions for steel, aluminum, chemical, and cement manufacturing.

Patent Claims: A Comprehensive Solution

Magma Power's 14th U.S. patent includes 20 claims that form the foundation of Magma Power's proprietary technology:

Formation of Underground Chambers: A system comprising a wellbore extending from the surface into a magma reservoir, a fluid conduit, and a fluid pump that injects pressurized fluid to displace liquid magma, forming a cavity lined with hardened magma. Creation of a Solid Surface: Injection of pressurized fluid at specific temperatures and pressures to create a solid surface around the cavity via heat transfer between the fluid and magma. Hardened Magma Lining: The solid surface comprises hardened magma formed during the cooling process. Continuous Pressurization: The system ensures ongoing pressurization to maintain the integrity of the cavity. Pressure Regulation: Precise control of pressure differences between injected fluids and the surrounding magma to ensure structural stability. Packer Integration: A packer separates the wellbore into lower and upper sections, enabling controlled pressurization of the magma chamber. Casing Reinforcement: Casings applied to portions of the wellbore enhance structural integrity. Molten Salt Use: The use of molten salt as a pressurized fluid for optimal heat transfer and energy efficiency. Multi-Stage Operations: The ability to sustain cavity formation and maintenance under varying pressures and flow rates. Advanced Structural Stability: Formation of a cavity that remains stable through precise engineering and fluid management. Pressure Threshold Management: Ensuring pressure differences between injected fluids and surrounding magma remain below a specific threshold to prevent structural failure. Adaptability: The system supports various geothermal conditions and site requirements, enhancing scalability. Enhanced Wellbore Design: Coupling the fluid conduit to casings for additional stability and operational efficiency. System Redundancy: Integration of backup systems to ensure continuous operations and prevent disruptions. Scalable Energy Production: The system supports energy production capacities tailored to specific project needs, providing up to 40 MW per well. Environmental Safety: Reduced risk of environmental impact through precision engineering and controlled operations. Durability: Long-term viability of the chamber through innovative heat transfer processes. Resource Optimization: Efficient use of geothermal resources through advanced fluid dynamics. Global Applicability: A design adaptable to diverse geological conditions worldwide. Sustainability-Focused Design: A commitment to renewable energy with reduced operational costs and environmental footprint.

Statements from Magma Power Leadership

Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power, remarked:

"This patent solidifies Magma Power's position as a global leader in renewable energy innovation. Our system represents a transformative leap in geothermal energy, unlocking the potential of magma reservoirs to provide clean, sustainable, and affordable power worldwide".

KC Conner, the inventor behind this groundbreaking technology, shared:

"This technology reflects years of dedicated research and engineering. By forming hardened magma chambers, we've created a reliable and scalable solution for renewable energy production. It's an honor to see this innovation take a step toward global implementation."

Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer, added:

"With this patent, Magma Power is uniquely positioned to address the global demand for sustainable energy. This technology enables us to pursue projects worldwide, delivering cutting-edge solutions to regions seeking reliable and cost-effective renewable power."

Impact and Global Vision

Magma Power's patented system is designed to produce baseload power, offering stable and reliable energy at costs up to 50% lower than market rates. Its adaptability supports applications such as powering AI data centers and other energy-intensive facilities.

The company is actively pursuing projects worldwide, leveraging its patented technology to make renewable energy more accessible and sustainable.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) with headquarters in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured fourteen worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

