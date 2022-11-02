Amid Rapid Growth, Lev Announces a Wave of Executive Hires, Appointing a Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Product and Head of People

Building on its year of success, Lev has added to its leadership talentpool to meet the demand of its flourishing customer base amongst demand for digitized CRE financing

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev , the commercial real estate (CRE) financing platform that's facilitated nearly $2 billion in loans to date, today announced the hiring of three seasoned executives: Alex Vlasto as Vice President of Marketing, Claire Lovell as Vice President of Product, and Priyanka Gupta as Head of People. All three bring extensive expertise to Lev, hailing from some of the brightest names in fintech and proptech.

The three new team leaders will build out vital sectors of the Lev business as the company continues to quickly expand its footprint in the commercial real estate financing space. Vlasto and Lovell will lead Marketing and Product respectively as Lev rolls out new innovations over the coming months, while Gupta will spearhead internal initiatives at the organization and continue to grow the team.

All three executives join Lev during an exciting period of growth: After having announced $170MM in funding in May 2022, the company has scaled exponentially, doubling its team over the last 12 months. As Lev gears up for another year of expansion, Vlasto, Lovell and Gupta's expertise and guidance will be crucial, bringing to Lev decades of combined experience in the fintech and proptech industries.

"I'm thrilled to have these all-stars join our team. We're at a critical time for both the technology and commercial real estate industries, as well as a time of rapid growth for Lev, and Alex, Claire and Priyanka have the experience and vision to help us deliver for our clients consistently," said Yaakov Zar, Co-Founder and CEO of Lev. "We're dedicated to providing the best financing, experience and technology in the industry, and we need a diverse group of Levers to help us deliver on that. I'm confident we'll be able to only accelerate from here."

Vlasto, who joins Lev from Jetty, a proptech company that builds financial products for renters, will continue to build out Lev's marketing team, combining his passion for scaling growth-stage startups and his years of experience working in real estate to identify and execute on innovative marketing and growth opportunities at the CRE financing startup.

On the Product team, Lovell hails from Gemini, a next generation cryptocurrency platform, bringing over 12 years of product experience to Lev. With Lovell at the helm, Lev's team of product managers and designers will continue to drive product-led development in order to bring to market new Lev products that realize the company's strategic vision of digitizing the CRE space.

As a people and culture veteran, Gupta brings her expertise working within numerous fast-paced organizations having held leadership roles at Papa, Amplitude and MediaMath. Under her leadership, Lev's People team will focus on continuing to foster employee growth and hiring while spearheading internal culture initiatives, driving a balance between fundamental frameworks and cultural change management in order to scale expansion.

Lev is on a mission to digitize an archaic lending process through its proprietary AI technology. In just two years since its launch, the company has on-boarded over 5,000 lenders onto its platform, providing borrowers with quotes 100% faster than the industry average. With the addition of Vlasto, Lovell and Gupta, the company plans to recruit top talent in core areas of the business to strengthen and expand its offerings for brokers and borrowers.

About Lev

Lev is the digital commercial real estate financing platform offering fast, transparent access to capital from the world's leading financial institutions. Having closed nearly $2 billion in CRE mortgages to date, Lev has grown exponentially and doubled its headcount in the past 12 months. Founded in 2019, Lev has raised over $200 million in funding from Parker89, Cross River Digital Ventures, NFX, StepStone Group, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures and Ludlow Ventures, among others. For more information, visit levcapital.com .

