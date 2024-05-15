Amid Rapid Growth, Snorkel AI Expands Leadership with Four Key C-Suite Appointments; Announces Inaugural SnorkelCon Event

The leading AI data development platform adds its first CDO, CFO, CMO and CPO and announces SnorkelCon to be held in New York City

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snorkel AI is building upon its latest phase of rapid growth with four major c-suite appointments. Collectively, these executives are AI pioneers and experts in global scale, with previous exits ranging from acquisitions by Google and Microsoft to IPO. Now, they'll guide Snorkel as it cements itself as a foundational piece of the AI infrastructure stack.

The new executives include:

Ronaldo Ama , Chief Development Officer, is a world-class engineering leader who, as Vice President of Engineering at Looker, helped lead the product and the company through its acquisition by Google. He served as GM of Looker at Google for nearly four years, and currently serves as an advisor and board member to various companies including Conclude, Hex and Yalo. His experience also includes leadership roles at Domino Data, Ayasdi and VMware.





The four new executives join as Snorkel's growth accelerates driven by enterprises' need to develop the data that feeds Generative AI applications. Enterprises face challenges in harnessing the full potential of their data, with roughly 70 - 80% of AI data development work done manually. Snorkel provides a platform for programmatic data development that has saved enterprises billions of dollars and years of manpower, while growing topline revenue. Snorkel's customer list has expanded with globally recognized names from a variety of industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Comcast, Flipkart, Linktree, QBE Insurance, Wayfair and Wells Fargo.

"The GenAI explosion has led every enterprise on the planet to look into training large language models (LLMs). These companies are quickly realizing that there's a major difference between flashy chatbot and actual, production-quality AI. They need tools and guidance, and we're here to provide exactly that," said Alex Ratner, CEO and co-founder of Snorkel AI. "We're powering programmatic data development for the biggest companies in the world--whether it's a hospital saving lives, or a bank empowering people to build their passions--we can speed up their innovations by 100x. That success is why we're attracting incredible talent like Ajay, Bobby, Cate and Ronaldo."

Introducing SnorkelCon

In response to the acceleration of enterprise AI initiatives, Snorkel is introducing a new industry event: SnorkelCon . The first conference will take place October 16th - 17th, 2024 in New York City. The event will bring together AI experts, data scientists from the world's leading institutions, and innovative adopters at the forefront of AI.

In April 2024, Snorkel released a major product update focused on upleveling programmatic data development for enterprises, with a focus on foundation model integrations with direct access to Google Gemini models and integration with Databricks for unified model governance; computer vision capabilities; and enhanced document intelligence. It also launched Snorkel Custom , a new services and platform that helps enterprises use their data to adapt Large Language Models (LLMs) and quickly deliver production-quality AI, at Google Cloud Next '24.

For more information, please visit snorkel.ai .

Resources

About Snorkel AI

Snorkel AI has been pioneering programmatic AI data development since 2015, when its founders launched the Snorkel research project out of the Stanford AI Lab. Working in partnership with teams from Apple, Google, and other industry and government sponsors, the team quickly delivered results that accelerated AI application development by 10-100x or more. This transformative approach served as the design point for Snorkel Flow, an enterprise AI data development platform. The team has published more than 100 peer reviewed research papers and is used in production by Fortune 500 companies including BNY Mellon, Wayfair, Chubb, as well as across the federal government. Snorkel AI operates out of San Francisco, New York and London.

