Amid Rapid U.S. Growth, Wicked Kitchen Adds Birthday Cake Flavor to Award-Winning Ice Cream Line Up, Debuts New Heat-and-Eat Stews, Mac & Cheeze

Chef-Driven Plant-Based CPG Invites Natural Products Expo West attendees to

#grabyourslice at Wicked Kitchen Food Truck on the Grand Plaza, and booth #383 in Hall A

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Kitchen , a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand with an expansive range of chef-created consumer packaged goods, adds Birthday Cake ice cream pints along with three new heat-and-eat stews and three new mac & cheeze flavors to its extensive product lineup in the U.S. as the company forges ahead in high growth mode.

Wicked Kitchen adds Birthday Cake ice cream pints along with three new heat-and-eat stews and three new mac & cheeze flavors to its extensive product lineup in the U.S. as the company forges ahead in high growth mode. www.wickedkitchen.com Wicked Kitchen's new Birthday Cake pint - sweet "ice dream" with indulgent vegan cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles makes everyday a birthday celebration! Thanks to its proprietary blend of premium ingredients including using the lupin bean in a way no other brand has used to date, Wicked's plant-based ice creams feature extraordinary creaminess, texture, mouthfeel, and flavor unlike any other plant-based ice creams. www.wickedkitchen.com

To meet consumer demand for more craveable convenience foods that happen to be plant-based, Wicked Kitchen continues to innovate with new chef-crafted items as it rapidly expands nationwide retail distribution points. The ice cream, stews and mac & cheezes add to Wicked's more than 50 products across the frozen and grocery categories. These products launch on the heels of artisan pizzas, and frozen meals that were introduced to U.S. consumers in the fall of 2022.

"Wicked is on a mission to make sure consumers don't have to sacrifice taste or convenience when looking for plant-based meals, whether they are looking for a quick bite or a decadent dessert," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen.

Wicked Kitchen was first launched in the U.K. by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, which helped ignite the plant-based movement there with more than 150 products featured in the U.K.'s largest retailer, Tesco.

"Our most popular ice cream flavor in the U.K., Birthday Cake, is sure to take the U.S. by storm and the new soups and stews are already trending on Amazon after our soft launch," Speranza said. "We are relentless in our goal to provide more convenient and delicious animal-free options in every food aisle of the grocery store that are veg-forward, full of flavor and meant to be enjoyed by all."

Wicked Kitchen's latest additions to its U.S. product lineup include:

Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Sweet "ice dream" with indulgent vegan cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles - make everyday a birthday celebration! Thanks to its proprietary blend of premium ingredients including using the lupin bean in a way no other brand has used to date, Wicked Kitchen's plant-based ice creams feature extraordinary creaminess, texture, mouthfeel, and flavor that is unlike any other non-dairy ice creams.

Heat & Serve Stews

Tuscan Style White Bean Stew - This satisfying stew is chef-crafted with butter beans, cannellini beans, and navy beans slow-simmered in a savory broth with tomatoes, leeks, fennel seed, and oregano. Packed with delicious flavors and the natural protein found in beans, this Tuscan stew is sure to hit the spot.

- This satisfying stew is chef-crafted with butter beans, cannellini beans, and navy beans slow-simmered in a savory broth with tomatoes, leeks, fennel seed, and oregano. Packed with delicious flavors and the natural protein found in beans, this Tuscan stew is sure to hit the spot. Bourguignon - The ultimate comfort food, this hearty French stew is brimming with the deep flavors of mushrooms, fried onions, and chickpeas slow-simmered in savory red wine sauce.

- The ultimate comfort food, this hearty French stew is brimming with the deep flavors of mushrooms, fried onions, and chickpeas slow-simmered in savory red wine sauce. Sweet Potato & Three Bean Chili - This Texas-style chili takes it up a notch with three different kinds of beans, sweet potatoes, and rice simmered in a rich tomato sauce spiced with cumin, cayenne, smoked paprika, and a touch of chocolate. The perfect hearty dish for the colder months, or anytime for a complete, filling plant-based meal.

Mac & Cheeze

This is NACHO Mac & Cheeze - Mexican inspired, this creamy plant-based nacho cheezy sauce and macaroni packs a full-flavored punch in the tastebuds.

Mexican inspired, this creamy plant-based nacho cheezy sauce and macaroni packs a full-flavored punch in the tastebuds. BBQ King Mac & Cheeze - This new smoky BBQ mac is made with a creamy plant-based cheezy sauce that is alive and kickin'.

- This new smoky BBQ mac is made with a creamy plant-based cheezy sauce that is alive and kickin'. Smoky Bac-no Mac & Cheeze - Smoky, saucy and creamy, this new plant-based cheezy macaroni is made with vegan bacon for even more flavor.

At Expo West in Anaheim Wednesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 11, Wicked Kitchen's food truck is back by popular demand, serving up a menu of plant-based goodness on the Grand Plaza. On Friday, March 10, 3-6 p.m. PT, Wicked will host a birthday celebration, showcasing its new Birthday Cake ice cream along with a variety of artisan plant-based pizzas. An additional menu of Wicked flavors will be shared at booth #383 in Hall A.

"Wicked is super excited to launch even more products to add to our 50+ product line up in the U.S. We invite Expo West attendees to come by to check out the variety, and for shoppers to check us out at Kroger, Sprouts or in regional grocers," said Speranza. "Expo West is a great place to share what's coming to the marketplace, especially since more and more retailers and distributors are looking for the very best plant-based options to satisfy the growing demand in the U.S. and elsewhere."

Having launched in Finland and Thailand in the last year, Wicked Kitchen continues its rapid growth, bringing products in multi-categories to retailers across the globe to meet the accelerated demand for great tasting plant-based foods. Currently available in 10,000 distribution points including national retailers such as Kroger and Kroger banners, Sprouts, Wal-Mart, and 7-Eleven, and regional retailers Publix, Giant Eagle, Shnucks and others, the company will launch plant-based Asian appetizers, ready-to-eat noodles and additional varieties of artisan pizzas and frozen meals this year. For a full list of products and store locator, click here.

Downloadable images available here.

About Wicked Kitchen

Created by chefs and brothers Chad Sarno and Derek Sarno, Wicked Kitchen is on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by inspiring the world to eat more plants. Wicked Kitchen is a pioneering, chef-driven range of delicious 100% animal-free foods that unleash the power of vegetables. Wicked Kitchen provides convenient meal solutions across multiple supermarket departments, available at Kroger stores and its various banners nationally. They are available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, 7-Eleven, Lazy Acres, Giant Food Stores and Wal-Mart. For specific store locations, click here. Wicked Kitchen also owns Good Catch, a consumer packaged goods company offering the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment and sea life. For more information, visit www.WickedKitchen.com.

Media Contacts:

Kate Lowery, 512-657-0925, [email protected]

Cathy Cochran-Lewis, 512-627-5599, [email protected]

Janette Rizk, 805-895-4940, [email protected]

SOURCE Wicked Kitchen