Amid Record Growth and Adoption of Judi Clinical Trial Collaboration Platform, AG Mednet Announces New Key Leadership Appointments

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Mednet, the pioneering force in clinical trial process management, continues to experience rapid growth and momentum, driven by the widespread adoption of its Judi platform on over 2,000 clinical trials across 640 drug and device sponsors and 90 Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Core Labs, and Academic Research Organizations (AROs) globally. In response to this surge in adoption and AG Mednet's unwavering commitment to delighting its partners and clients, the company is pleased to announce the addition of two key hires: Catherine Tyner as Head of Clinical Strategy, and Jamie Russo as Head of Product. These appointments reinforce AG Mednet's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of innovation, service, quality, and client-centricity in the face of unprecedented demand for the Judi platform.

Due to rapidly increasing demand and widespread adoption of Judi, AG Mednet has made the strategic decision to expand its leadership team to meet the needs of the growing client base. The Judi platform continues to be the go-to solution for organizations looking to simplify essential aspects of clinical trial conduct, enhance collaboration, and drive efficiencies across their development portfolios in mission-critical areas such as clinical event and endpoint adjudication, centralized eligibility determination, medical imaging, remote monitoring, and more.

Catherine Tyner joins AG Mednet as Head of Clinical Strategy, where she brings 27 years of clinical research experience with a focus on Oversight Group Management for Clinical Endpoint Committees, Data Monitoring Committees, and other pharmacovigilance operations. Throughout her career, Ms. Tyner has led and developed oversight departments at Quintiles (now IQVIA), Novella Clinical, and Covance (now Fortrea), providing strategic management for over 500 clinical trials, including complex megatrials across diverse therapeutic areas. A recognized thought leader in endpoint adjudication best practices, Ms. Tyner has authored the industry's seminal guidance on adjudication operations and best practice. In her new role at AG Mednet, Ms. Tyner will work to expand and tailor the value jointly created with new and existing CROs Trial Sponsors, Core Labs, and Academic Research Organizations, working closely to optimize the future of clinical process efficiency.

"I'm thrilled to be joining AG Mednet as Head of Clinical Strategy at such a pivotal time," says Tyner. "Having worked with AG Mednet and experienced the flexibility of their team, and the Judi platform from a CRO's perspective, I can say without hesitation that they are leading the way in innovation for clinical process management. Their commitment to excellence and their impact on centralized adjudication, data monitoring committees, and eligibility best practices are unmatched. I'm excited to help drive even more progress in this space and contribute to the continued growth and adoption of the Judi platform," Tyner added.

In her new role as Head of Product, Jamie Russo is responsible for driving product strategy and innovation across the entire portfolio of Judi solutions, including the implementation of AI-enabled solutions across the Judi ecosystem. With over a decade of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors, Ms. Russo previously held pivotal roles at leading organizations, including PathAI, where she served as Associate Director of Platform Product Management, and Massachusetts General Hospital, where she coordinated clinical research trials in both oncology and cardiovascular research. Ms. Russo's expertise spans across product management and clinical operations, making her a key leader in advancing the intersection of technology and clinical research through the Judi platform. Ms. Russo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience from Middlebury College.

"In my previous roles, I've worked to ensure that healthcare technology meets the evolving needs of clinical research, and I see AG Mednet as the clear leader in this space. The Judi platform's success in helping sponsors and CROs manage clinical trials efficiently is a testament to the company's vision and execution. I'm eager to help drive the next phase of growth and innovation as part of the AG Mednet team."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Russo and Catherine Tyner to the AG Mednet leadership team. As the Judi platform continues to see unprecedented demand and widespread adoption across the clinical development landscape, it's more important than ever to bring in leaders who are experts and understand the nuances of both the technological and clinical applications of study conduct and oversight. Jamie and Catherine embody the excellence we are committed to, and their combined experience will help drive further innovation, ensuring that AG Mednet continues to lead the way in clinical trial process management."

Unprecedented industry adoption & global usage:

New Partnerships : More than 100 unique trial sponsors have partnered with AG Mednet to adopt the Judi ecosystem over the last year, underscoring its status as the go-to solution for simplifying and optimizing mission-critical clinical processes.

: More than 100 unique trial sponsors have partnered with AG Mednet to adopt the Judi ecosystem over the last year, underscoring its status as the go-to solution for simplifying and optimizing mission-critical clinical processes. Diverse Industry Representation : Judi supports trials across 20 different therapeutic areas, including 900+ oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic trials, reflecting its versatility and ability to accommodate any study process parameters.

: Judi supports trials across 20 different therapeutic areas, including 900+ oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic trials, reflecting its versatility and ability to accommodate any study process parameters. Global Reach: With usage spanning 170 countries, Judi continues to enable cross-functional teams around the world to collaborate seamlessly, fostering global innovation in clinical development.

Looking ahead to 2025, AG Mednet remains focused on supporting the growing demand for Judi with quality and precision, advancing clinical research through AI-enabled solutions, and fostering meaningful collaborations to expedite novel therapies for patients worldwide.

AG Mednet revolutionizes the clinical trial process through Judi, its award-winning collaboration platform. Judi streamlines workflows, facilitates communication, and accelerates the development of life-saving therapies. Trusted by 640 global biopharmaceutical and medical device sponsors in 20 therapeutic areas across 2,000 clinical trials, and 5 of the top 6 global CROs, Judi delivers transparency and predictability for managing mission critical processes in clinical development, including endpoint adjudication, centralized patient eligibility, data safety monitoring, medical imaging, and more. For additional information, visit www.judi.io.

