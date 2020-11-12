Amid Record Growth, Stash Brings on Top Talent With First-Ever Chief Creative Officer, VP of Design & Research, and VP of Fraud

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash—the personal finance app, helping +5M Americans invest and build wealth—today announced three key additions to the company's leadership team. Chidi Achara joins Stash as its new Chief Creative Officer, Nasahn Sheppard joins as VP of Design & Research, and Caleb Callahan joins as VP of Fraud. The new hires come amid a period of record growth for Stash.

As CCO, Chidi will lead brand strategy and creative direction for Stash's in-house agency and studio. Most recently, he served as CCO for Simon Malls, the world's largest retail operator, where he directed the rebranding of 200+ shopping destinations worldwide and helped launch its first ecommerce platform, all while overseeing advertising, design, digital, PR, partnerships, and programming. Prior to Simon Malls, he served as VP of Creative at Cole Haan (Nike Inc.), where he spearheaded the brand's creative reinvention and helped engineer the most successful shoe launch in the company's 80-year history.

As VP of Design & Research, Nasahn will lead Stash's team of product designers and UX Researchers, with a focus on creating delightful, friction-free customer experiences. Nasahn comes to Stash from Amazon, where he was the Global Head of Customer Experience Design for Amazon Devices. In this role, he led the unification of CX across customer-facing touchpoints. Prior to Amazon, he was the first DVP of Product Design for REI Co-op, where he led the turnaround and transformation of REI Private Brands.

As VP of Fraud, Caleb will lead Stash's efforts to define—and execute—a fraud strategy that balances risk tolerance with a consumer-centric experience. Most recently, he served as VP of Fraud Operations and Strategy at Equifax, where he developed new approaches to identity verification to protect Equifax's consumer business units across its various operating regions. Prior to Equifax, he developed fraud programs for Jet.com and Priceline.

"This year has cemented the power and importance of Stash's mission—to make it easier for Americans to invest in themselves and build wealth. We've seen first-hand how critical it is for all Americans—not just a select few—to feel supported in their financial lives and prepared for life's unexpected moments. I'm confident that Chidi, Nasahn, and Caleb—each a seasoned leader in their respective fields—will propel our growth and transformation as a company," said Brandon Krieg, CEO and Co-Founder of Stash.

In addition to surpassing $1.9B in AUM,1 and seeing a 40% increase in subscribers since the start of the year,2 Stash has now given out more than 18 million Stock-Back® Rewards via the Stock-Back® Card to date.3 What's more, since January, Stash has seen a roughly 45% increase in customers using its automated savings tools to ride out the many market highs and lows of 2020—a key pillar of The Stash Way, the company's financial framework and investing philosophy.4

About Stash

Stash is a personal finance app, simplifying investing for more than 5 million Americans. Stash's personalized money management tools are designed to help anyone build wealth and hit financial goals. Starting at just $1 a month,5 Stash plans include personal investment accounts, no-hidden-fees bank accounts,6 budgeting and saving tools, the Stock-Back® Card,7 customized guidance, and more. Based in New York City, Stash launched in October 2015 by Wall Street veterans, Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson. For more information, visit www.stash.com .



1Total AUM calculated as of November 9, 2020, across all brokerage accounts including IRAs.

2As of November 9, 2020. "Subscribers" is defined as all users who completed all e-signature requirements between January 1st, 2020 through November 9, 2020 and does not take into account the number of users who closed their accounts.

3 This value is defined as the total amount of stock-back rewards received by all Stash customers as of November 9, 2020. This value does not take withdrawals into consideration.

4This percentage calculation takes the total sum of completed transfers via SmartStash, Roundups and Set-Schedule for all Stash clients as of January 1, 2020 through November 9, 2020. This calculation includes transfers completed through Set-Schedule for taxable brokerage accounts and IRAs. This calculation does not take withdrawals into consideration. Stash does not offer an interest-bearing savings account.

5 Stash offers three plans, starting at just $1/month. For more information on each plan, visit our pricing page .

6 Other fees apply to the bank account. Please see the Deposit Account Agreement for details. If applicable, your Stash banking account is a funding account for purposes of the Advisory Agreement. Your Stash subscription fee may be deducted from your Stash banking account balance.

7 All rewards earned through use of the Stash Visa Debit card (Stock-Back® Card) will be fulfilled by Stash Investments LLC. Rewards will go to your Stash personal investment account, which is not FDIC insured. You will bear the standard fees and expenses reflected in the pricing of the investments that you earn, plus fees for various ancillary services charged by Stash. Stash Stock-Back® Rewards is not sponsored or endorsed by Green Dot Bank, Green Dot Corporation, Visa U.S.A., or any of their respective affiliates.

This content is for information purposes only. Investment advisory services offered by Stash Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Bank Account Services provided by and Stash Visa Debit Card (Stock-Back® Card) issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. Investment products and services provided by Stash Investments LLC, not Green Dot Bank, and are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value.

SOURCE Stash