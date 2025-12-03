Amid Rising Screen Time and Lifestyle Stress, New Survey Reveals 3 in 4 Americans Battle Dry Eye Symptoms Weekly

80% of Participants Open to Science-Backed Relief that Mimics Natural Tears; TheraTears® Represents a Solution for Lasting Eye Comfort

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey commissioned by TheraTears®, a leading provider of over-the-counter (OTC) eye drops, uncovers the pervasive impact of dry eye symptoms on Americans' daily lives. Conducted by OnePoll in October 2025 among 1,000 U.S. adults experiencing dry eye, the findings show that dry eye is far from a minor irritation—it's a persistent challenge worsened by modern factors like excessive screen time, seasonal changes, and sleep deprivation.

The survey highlights a strong consumer demand for innovative solutions: 80% of respondents with dry eye symptoms indicated they would try a science-backed eye drop that mimics natural tears and restores tear-film balance. This aligns directly with TheraTears®' unique formulation, which contains OxyLytes™, the five vital electrolytes found in natural tears and provides immediate, long-lasting relief.

Key insights from the survey include:

Daily Struggle : 76% of sufferers experience symptoms daily or multiple times per week, with an average discomfort rating of 6.1 out of 10. Nearly half rated their discomfort at 5 or higher, and 1 in 10 reported severe levels of 8 or more.





: 76% of sufferers experience symptoms daily or multiple times per week, with an average discomfort rating of 6.1 out of 10. Nearly half rated their discomfort at 5 or higher, and 1 in 10 reported severe levels of 8 or more. Worsening Trends : 34% noted their symptoms have worsened over the past year, compared to just 8% who saw improvement, pointing to an escalating wellness concern.





: 34% noted their symptoms have worsened over the past year, compared to just 8% who saw improvement, pointing to an escalating wellness concern. Knowledge Gap : Almost two-thirds were unaware that dry eye stems from a salt imbalance in the tear film, creating an opportunity for education on science-driven relief.





: Almost two-thirds were unaware that dry eye stems from a salt imbalance in the tear film, creating an opportunity for education on science-driven relief. Common Triggers : Screen time tops the list at 70%, followed by weather shifts (50%), allergies (45%), and lack of sleep (30%).





: Screen time tops the list at 70%, followed by weather shifts (50%), allergies (45%), and lack of sleep (30%). Quality-of-Life Effects : Respondents reported reduced focus, red eyes, and eye strain, impacting productivity, confidence, and overall well-being.





: Respondents reported reduced focus, red eyes, and eye strain, impacting productivity, confidence, and overall well-being. Treatment Habits: While 66% rely on OTC drops, 48% have never checked the ingredients, underscoring the potential for upgrades to doctor-designed options like TheraTears®.

"Modern life takes a toll on our eyes, from endless hours in front of screens to fluctuating weather patterns," said Dr. Elise Kramer, OD, a renowned optometrist. Not all eye drops are the same. TheraTears® rebalances the tear film at the source, providing clinically proven hydration and long-lasting comfort that restores natural balance."

TheraTears® encourages those experiencing dry eye to explore its range of products, available at major retailers or online.

About TheraTears®

TheraTears®, a Prestige Consumer Healthcare brand, is a pioneer in dry eye relief, founded by Dr. Jeffrey P. Gilbard, M.D., a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist, and innovator in ocular health. TheraTears® offers science-backed solutions and contains a proprietary blend of OxyLytes™, the five vital electrolytes (Sodium Na+, Potassium K+, Calcium Ca2+ , Magnesium Mg2+ , Bicarbonate HCO 3 -) found in natural tears. The EXTRA formula offers up to 12 hours of hydrating comfort. Available over the counter in Dry Eye Therapy, EXTRA Dry Eye Therapy, Preservative Free vials, and Liquid Gel Nighttime Therapy formats, TheraTears® is trusted by persistent dry eye sufferers worldwide. Learn more at www.theratears.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

