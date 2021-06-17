Amid rising vaccinations, swimming pools should prioritize safety and member experience this season

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As pools open for the summer under relatively relaxed guidelines, facility managers have been allowed a little leeway in management this year. But with only a little over 40% of all Americans being fully vaccinated as of now, it may be a few more months before the drive is complete.

During this time, member safety still needs to be prioritized. Omnify explains how pool owners can ensure safety effectively alongside a quality member experience.

Study vaccination data in your state and county as well as among your members before setting pool guidelines.

Manage pool capacity and ensure social distancing using signs with '6 Feet Apart' and marking poolside spaces with tape. Split the pool into lanes and use tools like Turnmaster to double capacity.

Sanitize common areas and touch points including the reception area, door handles, dispensers, sinks, faucets, handrails, switches, and buttons across the facility. Limit the number of people who can use indoor facilities at a time.

Fix a maximum capacity per session based on your local guidelines and vaccination statistics. Take your member's views and tendency to follow regulations into consideration.

Ensure fair access in spite of limited capacities. Over the last year, booking solutions like Omnify have helped pools ensure members could only book a certain number of times in a period of time.

have helped pools ensure members could only book a certain number of times in a period of time. Map out a schedule that allows buffer time to sanitize between slots.

Take a fresh look at member experience

Mitigate risks and liability

Use a COVID-19 form to collect travel and vaccination data from members before booking. Getting members to sign a liability waiver before booking protects the facility and raises awareness of risk among members.

2. Simplify Check-ins

Enable your members to check in based on their convenience. Members can opt for contactless check-ins by scanning a QR code or similar contactless technologies.

3. Personalize communication

Build a quality experience with a personal touch as you communicate with your members. Send personalized emails automatically and save time and effort while fostering better relationships.

To know more about how you can optimize the member experience at your pool, read the full article here .

SOURCE Omnify Inc.

Related Links

https://www.getomnify.com/

