Amid Robust Growth, Crowell & Moring Increases London Footprint with Move to 199 Bishopsgate

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring is moving its London office to newly renovated space at 199 Bishopsgate. The firm will occupy over 14,000 square feet in the building – more than doubling its previous space in Tower 42. The move comes as a result of the significant growth of Crowell's London team, which has quadrupled in size to over 60 lawyers and professional staff since the start of 2019, with further growth anticipated in the short term.

The London office has a diverse practice and represents clients in areas, including antitrust and competition, advertising and media, artificial intelligence, international dispute resolution, financial services, litigation, restructuring and insolvency, trade and sanctions, technology, and privacy and cybersecurity. The office's most recent senior additions include partners Emma Wright and Rafi Azim-Khan, who joined Crowell's highly regarded Privacy & Cybersecurity Group.

"Crowell & Moring's London office has expanded significantly to meet the evolving needs of clients in a rapidly changing global business environment. Our continued growth in the U.K. market is a reflection of the value clients place in our commercial, solution-driven advice," said Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm's London office and a member of the firm's Management Board. "Our new space is modern and innovative and is designed to enhance both the client and lawyer experience, whether in-person or hybrid."

"Clients around the world continue to turn to the talented team in Crowell's London office to handle their most significant transactions, disputes, and regulatory matters. We are excited to expand into a new, collaborative space that will support our team's unwavering commitment to delivering client service excellence and position us to accommodate future growth," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring's Management Board.

The new London office is the latest office move for Crowell due to increased growth, which relocated its New York City office to Hudson Yards in 2024. Both the New York and London spaces were designed to foster elevated collaboration and teamwork, including through the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology solutions.

The space at 199 Bishopsgate is in close proximity to the creative hub of Shoreditch, the historic area of Spitalfields, and in the heart of the City/Square Mile and Liverpool Street. The building is BREEAM-rated 'excellent' and holds an EPC B rating for efficient energy usage. The development is based on pioneering sustainable building practices, with the campus powered by renewable energy. It has also received a Gold WiredScore accreditation for digital connectivity, technology, and innovation capabilities.

