Amid Social & Political Crisis in Nicaragua Highland Mission Cooperative Further Commits to Relief with Help from Online Trading Academy Atlanta, Bulls & Bears Radio

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy Atlanta and Bulls & Bears Radio have partnered with Non-Profit, Highlands Mission Cooperative to sponsor their 3rd annual golf tournament on Oct. 8, 2019 at the premier Hamilton Mill Golf Course in Dacula, Georgia. The fundraiser is dedicated to missionary aid in Nicaragua. The commitment is to help adults and children survive the impacts of environmental devastation, lack of medical supplies and care, scarce clean drinking and bathing water sources, and the psychological, spiritual and economic effects of political unrest. Underway is bath house construction, clean air-stove manufacturing, feeding programs for area children, and pastor training. New short term mission trip travelers are critical to the continued success and impact. Dan Brothers, the Founder and President of Highland Mission shared, "Going into 2020 we hope to plant two additional churches to partner alongside the four we have already built as well as build a new community center in the village of Los Prendedisos," a strategic location.

Last year's golf fundraiser donors gave a total of $55,000. This year aims to exceed that figure and sell out of the 144 event participation openings. Following the 10AM shotgun start of 18 holes is a hosted dinner, speakers and a silent auction with offerings from local small businesses passionate about supporting the cause and giving community.

To learn more visit http://www.highlandsmission.com/golf and if you would like to donate please use this link: https://givz.com/donate/highlandsmissioncooperative

Online Trading Academy Atlanta is part of a network of over forty campuses worldwide, a world leader in professional education for investors looking to build life-changing skills to succeed in the financial markets. Their patented Core Strategy empowers traders and investors to make smarter decisions. Students learn under the guidance of experienced traders in a hands-on classroom setting with extensive online education resources. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use the same tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. OTA was founded in 1997. Online Trading Academy Atlanta is one of OTA's more than 40 worldwide campuses that collectively 400,000 people have experienced OTA workshops.

