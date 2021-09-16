Amid strong growth, Tile secures $40 million from Capital IP to further invest in finding technology for everyone & everything

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid strong revenue, paid subscriber and partner growth, Tile , the pioneer in finding technology, has raised $40 million of non-dilutive debt financing from Capital IP. The funding will drive continued investment in finding technologies that are built to work for everyone and everything. The news comes as Tile plans to unveil its latest slate of product and feature updates in October.

Tile has experienced strong growth this year. In the first half of 2021, revenue is up over 50 percent year-over-year. Tile also recently passed 40 million Tile devices sold, and has more than 425,000 paying subscribers as part of its Premium and Premium Protect programs . In addition, Tile is now embedded in over 40 different third-party devices and products as part of the Find With Tile program. Activations of Tile's finding technology on these third party devices have increased over 200 percent in the first half of the year. New partnerships -- like one with Google's Fitbit to help users keep track of their fitness trackers -- continue to expand the variety of devices powered by Tile's finding technology, which now include everything from wireless earbuds and headphones to laptops to retainer cases to dog collars.

As the finding category continues to grow, Tile has leveraged its decade of experience to offer differentiated products and features. Tile's devices are platform agnostic, working across Android and iOS, and with popular smart speakers like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Multiple form factors -- like Slim for a wallet, Sticker for a remote or bike, and Pro and Mate, which attach to keys or bags right out of the box without requiring the purchase of additional accessories -- mean there is a Tile for every use-case. And with a finding network that spans Android and iOS devices across 195 countries, Tile has an ever-growing community to help users find what matters most.

"Tile pioneered the finding category and is well positioned to continue leading it," said Tile's CEO CJ Prober. "As awareness of the category has grown, our strategy of building open, accessible technologies that can be used across platforms and use-cases, and embedded in third party products, has allowed us to post strong growth this year. This funding will help us further that momentum as we continue to build products and features that work for everyone and everything."

"We are excited to partner with the Tile team as they continue to define and lead the finding category through hardware and software-based innovations," said Capital IP's Managing Partner Riyad Shahjahan. "The impressive revenue growth and fast-climbing subscriber trends underline the value proposition that Tile delivers in a platform-agnostic manner, and were a critical driver in our decision to invest. The Tile team has an ambitious roadmap ahead and we look forward to supporting their entry into new markets and applications to further cement their market leadership."

About Tile

Locating millions of unique items every day, Tile™ gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to devices in multiple form factors for every use case, Tile works with over 40 different third party devices, leveraging its finding technology across audio, travel, wearables and PC categories. Recently awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

About Capital IP Investment Partners

Capital IP Partners is a specialty credit firm focused exclusively on investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. CapIP's collaborative approach to investing, combined with its technology-industry expertise, allows it to assess the intrinsic value of growing technology businesses and to offer a range of novel, creative financing solutions. The Capital IP team has a long, proven history of providing flexible structured credit to companies in the enterprise technology sector, and it continues to lead the industry in financial innovation. The principals of CapIP have historically invested approximately $1.4 billion in innovative, emerging companies. For more information on Capital IP Investment Partners, please visit: www.capitalip.com.

