Amid superlative IB results, Washington International School advances next-gen learning with its new 58,000 sq. ft. center -- and much more

WIS has launched its new science-, design-, and community-focused Le Centre Brown, while maintaining an International Baccalaureate (IB) Bilingual Diploma rate far exceeding DC, USA, or worldwide average

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington International School (WIS), offering a premier internationally-minded and multilingual education from Preschool through Grade 12, is in a season of remarkable progress as it approaches its 60th anniversary in January 2026. The School is excited to announce multiple milestones that reaffirm its mission, IB leadership, and future-forward priorities.

Here's a quick look at these milestones —

This fall, WIS has inaugurated its newest facility, Le Centre Brown, an architecturally stunning learning space on the Tregaron Campus that bolsters inquiry-based science education, design thinking, and community-building. A result of deep engagement with WIS families, neighbors, preservation advocates, and city leaders, the 58,000 sq. ft. center supports the academic and social needs of today's students, while offering exemplary, adaptable infrastructure for learning and growing in the decades ahead. See Le Centre Brown here .





. WIS also is marking another year of an outstanding IB DP Diploma award rate of 94% and an IB Bilingual Diploma award rate that's rare in our region, in the USA, and across the world, at 71%. This clocks on the upper side of WIS's own five-year average, and compares with a worldwide average of 27%, Washington, DC average of about 25%, and USA average of less than 3%. The IB Bilingual Diploma remains one of the most challenging high school distinctions by any metric.





with a worldwide average of 27%, Washington, DC average of about 25%, and USA average of less than 3%. The IB Bilingual Diploma remains one of the most challenging high school distinctions by any metric. Upcoming on Dec. 5–7, WIS will host its first annual Empower Conference , with keynotes from Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and Binkady Emmanuel Hie, co-author of VISIBLES! Black Figures in French History . Guest speakers also join us from the Smithsonian, Capital Jewish Museum, National Gallery of Art, National Museum of Women in the Arts, Ford's Theatre, DCPS, MCPS, Sidwell Friends School, Oakwood Friends School, Landon School, Sacred Heart School, KDSL Global, Turner Community Learning Center, John Lewis Leadership Program, Lincoln's Cottage, and WIS! The Conference delivers three powerful days of bold conversations and professional development with lasting impact. Register here !





WIS also continues its robust partnership on the Cultures of Thinking project with Ron Ritchhart for educators worldwide via our professional collaborative, the Washington International School Institute for Teachers ( WISIT ) — bringing together educators to foster critical and creative thinking. Further, WIS's own design teaching lead Kristen Kullberg recently delivered a Kennedy Center Changing Education Through the Arts workshop. Not least, as an MSA Responsible AI in Learning (RAIL) founding school and leader, WIS consistently examines technology's impact on academics and daily life, now embracing cell phone-free learning across all divisions and both campuses.





Learn more about WIS here . Submit an inquiry form or request a tour here .

For a deeper understanding, check out our WIS School Magazine here .

And keep an eye out for upcoming WISummer Camp registration here .

About Washington International School

Since its founding by a group of visionaries in 1966, Washington International School (WIS) has provided a multilingual international education to students in the greater Washington, D.C. region. WIS offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), the WIS Bilingual Diploma, and inquiry-based learning at every grade level. Ensuring proficiency in more than one language, including French, Spanish, and Mandarin, is foundational to a WIS education and to our mission to be an exemplary learning community — enriched by differences, informed through inquiry, and global in reach. WIS is located on two beautiful campuses in Washington, D.C.

