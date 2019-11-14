Amid Surge in Incoming Deals, Eastern Union Hires Tzvi Yormark to Lead an Expanded Team of Senior Processors

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's leading commercial real estate finance firms, has enhanced its capacity to serve both banks and borrowers by expanding its team of senior processors and bringing in new leadership to oversee its Underwriting Department. The expansion comes in response to a rapid increase in the volume of incoming deals being generated by the company.

Tzvi Yormark of Eastern Union

Eastern Union has hired Tzvi Yormark to lead the company's Underwriting Department. The department recently expanded to eight people with the recent hiring of two new senior processors: Sara Steinhardt, who will be based in Monsey, NY, and Shmaya Lobel, who will operate from the company's Lakewood, NJ office.

Senior processors expedite the loan approval process by accelerating the flow of regulatory and financial paperwork passing between borrowers and bankers.

Mr. Yormark had previously supervised accounting operations with Benchmark Healthcare Consultants based in South Bend, IN, where he simultaneously oversaw day-to-day accounting functions at 21 long-term-care facilities.

Prior to that, he was comptroller at Strawberry Fields REIT also in South Bend, where he maintained daily accounting operations for a company that owns and leases out nursing homes to private operators. Mr. Yormark earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Excelsior College in Albany, NY.

"Eastern Union has a reputation among both bankers and clients for the quality of our client service," said Eastern Union founder and president Ira Zlotowitz. "By expanding our team of senior processors, both banks and clients can remain confident that transactions will continue to receive the care, speed and attention they deserve."

"Managing such large-scale deal flow requires expert and expeditious processing," Mr. Zlotowitz said. "We pledge to maintain our proven commitment to efficient deal management, and we welcome these three new members to our team."

"I look forward to joining Eastern Union, one of America's most respected real estate companies," said Mr. Yormark. "Eastern Union clients have come to rely upon this company's commitment to certainty of execution. As managing director of the processing unit, I will devote my energy to ensuring that all transactions continue to close in an expeditious manner."

An industry leader in loan volume, Eastern Union has closed $12 billion in real estate transactions over the past three years. Its tally of 141 new deals put under application this past September represented the largest September pipeline in the company's 18-year history.

