Amid Tax Season Confusion, Tax Prep Services Benefit From Financial Education Benefits Center May Prove Helpful

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRS website crashed on tax day! The IRS made an official announcement it was extending the regular tax filing deadline a day to accommodate the system failure. While a small extension might be welcome, that failure may have caused stress. And while many folks will be done filing their taxes for the year, others may still be looking for help or thinking about next year. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers a benefit to eligible members that allows them to receive tax preparation services at no additional cost to membership.

"Especially with the new tax law going into effect, it's no secret that taxes can be confusing," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Calling on a pro to assist may be a wise idea."

Tax season isn't quite over for many. Those who have filed for an extension have months before they have to submit. Meanwhile, others may already be trying to figure out what next year's return will look like, as new tax laws went into effect at the beginning of 2018 and will be reflected in the 2019 return.

FEBC's tax preparation benefit allows for tax prep services to be rendered to FEBC members for certain types of returns and processes. FEBC members who can utilize this benefit may find the professional assistance useful; perhaps the no additional cost will be a boon. While the vast majority of taxpayers use some kind of assistance to file their taxes, having professional assistance may be even more helpful.

"Many people put off doing their taxes just because they don't want to think about it," said Martinez. "But having a pro easily accessible changes that, and hopefully makes tax filing less stressful."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

