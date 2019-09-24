Amid The Changes Facing Puerto Rico, HCOA Fitness Is Thriving And Keeps Investing In The Island

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCOA Fitness, the largest chain of gyms in Puerto Rico, is a success story on how to grow amidst the political and economic challenges that Puerto Rico has faced recently. After several years of investment and significant growth in the business, the successful chain announced today new plans for future strategic growth and expansion on the island. This will result in the creation of new jobs and advancement opportunities for hundreds of people not only in the fitness industry but also in related industries.

With more than 26,000 members, 500 employees and having employed thousands of Puerto Ricans over the years, HCOA Fitness has 14 clubs including unisex, women's only, and premium clubs. "We see what is happening in Puerto Rico as a growth opportunity for the chain and a success story for the island, at a time when it is important to send a message to strengthen the investment climate in the region. Puerto Ricans are resilient, and nothing stands in their way; they can overcome the most unfavorable challenges. We are glad to be supportive of their economy and their well-being," said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin Partners, HCOA's private equity firm.

HCOA Fitness was acquired by Topspin in 2013. "We have invested millions in HCOA, with the mission of expanding the island's access to all forms of fitness with the most innovative and comprehensive offer," added Randall. HCOA management believes that Puerto Rico continues to offer valuable investment opportunities for many industries and mentioned that even after the challenges presented by Hurricane Maria, they "experienced growth that exceeded expectations in 2018."

Rodrick Miller, CEO of InvestPR, a private, nonprofit organization created under Law 13 of 2017 with the objective of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive investment jurisdiction, mentioned that, "we are proud to see investors, such as HCOA, that have a deep understanding of the unique opportunities that Puerto Rico offers. Things are working in the economic development ecosystem and we are focused on making things happen to support foreign investors".

