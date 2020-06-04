NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Medical Device Outsourcing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$93.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Contract Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 9% and reach a market size of US$113.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Contract Manufacturing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Contract Manufacturing segment will reach a market size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Medical Device Outsourcing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Medical Device Outsourcing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Benchmark Electronics Inc.; Cadence Inc.; Celestica Inc.; CoorsTek Medical LLC; Creganna Medical; Flex Ltd.; HCL Technologies Limited; ICON plc; Integer Holdings Corporation; Intertech Engineering Associates Inc.; Laserage Technology Corporation; Memry Corporation; Millstone Medical Outsourcing LLC; Minnetronix Medical; Nortech Systems Inc.; Phillips-Medisize Corporation; Plexus Corporation; Providien LLC; Sparton Corporation; Tecomet Inc.; Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.; Venta Medical Inc.; West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.; WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.







CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Device Outsourcing: OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies Recent Market Activity Outsourcing: A Promising Strategy Chosen by Medical Device OEMs While US Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination Class II Devices: Important Device Category Cardiology - The Leading Therapeutic Segment Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth Strong Gains to Continue in the Years Ahead Global Competitor Market Shares Medical Device Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (USA) Cadence, Inc. (USA) Celestica, Inc. (Canada) CoorsTek Medical LLC (USA) Creganna Medical (Ireland) Flex Ltd. (Singapore) HCL Technologies Limited (India) ICON plc (Ireland) Integer Holdings Corporation (USA) Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc. (USA) Laserage Technology Corporation (USA) Venta Medical, Inc. (USA) Memry Corporation (USA) Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC (USA) Minnetronix, Inc. (USA) Nortech Systems, Inc. (USA) Phillips-Medisize Corporation (USA) Plexus Corporation (USA) Providien, LLC (USA) Sparton Corporation (USA) Tecomet, Inc. (USA) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA) Viant (USA) West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (USA) WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Medical Devices: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Outsourcing Market Growing Healthcare Needs of Ballooning Global Population Fuel Demand for Medical Devices Aging Population's Impact on Medical Devices: Favorable Prospects for Outsourcing Adoption of Stringent Regulations Instigates Robust Momentum Medical Device Contract Manufacturing: A Review Rapid Growth of Medical Device Market in Emerging Nations Onshoring Trend Gains Ground Rise in Disease Incidences & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners & Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers Device Manufacturing Dominates, Design Engineering to Make Gains Product Design and Development Services: High in Demand Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design and Development Services R&D and Post Market Engineering Support Services for Medical Devices on the Rise CRO Outsourcing Picking Up Momentum Product Testing and Certification Services Gain Traction OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving Force Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth Potential Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See Increased Opportunities Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing Services Shortening Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market Will Drive Outsourcing Trend IP Considerations Vital in Medical Device Outsourcing A Brief Overview of Major Challenges Legal & Regulatory Issues Intellectual Property and Business Risks Deter OEMs to Seek Alliances Delays in Contractual Obligations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 59

