NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Motorcycle Helmets market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Full Face, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.1% and reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Full Face market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$47.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$46.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Full Face segment will reach a market size of US$175.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Motorcycle Helmets market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$424.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Motorcycle Helmets market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arai Helmet Ltd.; Chih Tong Helmet Co., Ltd.; LAZER SA; Nolangroup SpA; NZI Technical Protection SL (NZI Helmets); SHOEI Co., Ltd.; Vega Helmet Corporation







MOTORCYCLE HELMETS MCP-5

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Increase in Motorcycle Ownership Bodes Well for Helmets Market Recent Market Activity Motorcycling & Driving Hazards Helmet Use - Critical for Personal Safety Need for Helmet Use Now Goes Beyond Personal Safety Helmet Laws and Enforcement - Essential for Road Safety Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market - A Review Global Competitor Market Shares Motorcycle Helmets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arai Helmet Ltd. (Japan) Chih Tong Helmet Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) HJC America, Inc. (USA) LAZER SA (Belgium) Nolangroup SpA (Italy) NZI Helmets SA (Spain) SHOEI Co., Ltd. (Japan) Vega Helmet Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts Developing Regions Dominate Two Wheeler Markets Volatility in Major Two Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern Design and Technological Advancements Rife in the Premium Helmet Market Multi-Directional Cushioning Helmets for Added Safety Wireless Helmets - A Major Draw Head-up Display (HUD) Technology in Motorcycle Helmets Makes Driving Easier Helmet-Mounted Display Technology for Advanced Navigation and Image Tracking High-tech Helmets: Indication of Technology Focus in Helmets Bluetooth Technology in Motorcycle Helmets Innovative Foam Liner for Enhancing Safety of Motorcycle Helmets Demographics, Urbanization Trend to Favor Market Growth Online Sales - A Major Retailing Option Challenges Facing Premium Helmets Market Cheaper Non-Compliant Helmets as Alternative to Premium Priced Helmets Weak Implementation of Helmet Laws Higher Cost Affects Market Growth Competition - SHOEI Leads the Way



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 52

