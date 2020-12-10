Amid the Global Crisis, UNDP and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) Launch Global Knowledge Index 2020.

"Over the years, the Global Knowledge Index has formed an effective tool for countries to measure knowledge as a broad concept that intricately relates to all aspects of modern human life," said MBRF's CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb, stressing the "decisive role knowledge played, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, where the knowledge economy allowed for sustaining people's livelihoods during turbulent times."

"The Index employs a participatory approach implemented by a multidisciplinary core team and advisory board. It covers 138 countries using 199 indicators, where 96 of them are original from international sources and 103 developed by experts, and takes into consideration factors and sectors that are often not fully-considered in similar attempts," explained Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor of the UNDP Knowledge Project.

The GKI 2020 aims to alert policymakers on opportunities and risks across multiple disciplines, inspiring them to formulate forward-thinking strategies to support knowledge and promote it as a main component in establishing a strong knowledge economy.

GKI 2020 revealed that Switzerland retained its number-one rank for the fourth year, followed by the USA and Finland. Sweden and the Netherlands broke into the world's top five countries ranking fourth and fifth, respectively.

The UAE retained its position in the world's top 20, advancing three positions, ranking 15 on the global level and first among all the Arab states, while retaining its second place globally on the level of the economy for the fourth year.

The results of the Index show that countries around the world must invest more in research, development, and innovation, where the global average is the lowest among the sectors forming the Index. It measures knowledge across seven sectors: pre-university education; technical and vocational education and training; higher education; research, development and innovation; information and communications technology; economy; and general enabling environment.

The UNDP and MBRF were determined to release this edition of the Global Knowledge Index in difficult and exceptional times, continuing their pledge to harness the power of knowledge and to contribute to achieving sustainable development in the Arab region and beyond.

