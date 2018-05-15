Amid Uncertain Conditions, It's Too Late to Buy Travel Insurance for Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano

While the volcano is located in a remote residential location, travelers with upcoming trips to the popular destination may still feel uneasy about going. Unfortunately, travel insurance policies purchased after the initial eruption, on May 3rd, will not provide any coverage, cancellation or otherwise, related to this event.

Disaster Declaration, Health Warning Do Not Trigger Travel Insurance

Travelers who already have a policy for their trip to Hawaii may also find their coverage is limited based on the volcano's current status.

Since the eruption began, local residents have been ordered to evacuate, the U.S. government has declared a state of disaster, and local officials have issued a health warning due to dangerous levels of toxic gas - still, at this time, none of these events are enough to trigger cancellation coverage under a travel insurance policy.

Coverage if Conditions Worsen

While coverage is limited today, if conditions worsen, travelers with a policy in place may be covered to cancel their trip and be refunded in full.

The events most likely to occur that would trigger coverage: the traveler's accommodations become uninhabitable, or there is a mandatory evacuation at their destination city. Continued lava flow, spewing rock, and toxic gas emissions may cause either of these in the coming days or weeks.

Other covered reasons to cancel:

Your flights are significantly delayed or canceled

Your primary residence is at risk

Squaremouth's Mount Kilauea Eruption travel insurance information center explains coverage for this event. This resource is regularly updated by Squaremouth's travel insurance experts as the situation unfolds.

