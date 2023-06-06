Amid Writer's Strike, Rapper Led Dating Show: Ceasar's Playhouse - Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct - See the Trailer

News provided by

MannorHouse LA

06 Jun, 2023, 08:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceasar's Playhouse is now available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct.

What happens when 1 Rapper and 8 Girls have some fun getting to know each other? Will the heat be too much? Or just what it takes to make a power couple.

Filmed in Atlanta, with Executive Producers Burke Management Firm (Karen/Heaux Phase) and MannorHouse LA, this fun, sexy and exciting new show promises to keep viewers entertained as it chronicles playboy Florida rapper Ceasar Christian on his journey to find the perfect match in Atlanta. Tune in to Season 1 and watch as Ceasar, along with a host of beautiful female friends he's enlisted as confidants, put these ladies to the test. You'll be thrilled to see tensions and temperatures rise, all in the name of love.

Some viewers are already calling it a mix between The Bachelor and Jersey Shore. Comparisons that, amid Hollywood's current writer's strike, make this unscripted series a likely hit for seasons to come. 

In each episode, the number of contestants lessens - as, one by one, gold roses are given and taken until only the perfect power couple is left remaining.

For more information about Ceasar's Playhouse, go to www.CeasarsPlayhouse.com

Ceasar Christian is an entertainer from Florida. From appearances on VH1 & E! to records with Nicki Minaj producer Cheeze Beatz and now his own reality series, Ceasar is constantly delivering high-energy, quality entertainment for his fans worldwide. Keep up with Ceasar Christian at www.RealCeasarChristian.com.

For Additional Information, Interviews, Assets, etc.
Please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MannorHouse LA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.