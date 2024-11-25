Amida Care Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Release of Legacy Report

Marking World AIDS Day, New Report Details Journey of Two Decades of Innovation in Advancing Health Equity and Expert HIV, Sexual Health and Gender-Affirming Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of World AIDS Day on December 1, Amida Care officially released its 20th Anniversary Legacy Report – AC20, celebrating two decades of unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers affected by HIV, including people of transgender experience regardless of HIV status. From its visionary launch as a small, not-for-profit health plan founded by seven community-based HIV service providers, Amida Care has grown into New York State's largest Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan, serving over 9,000 members. The comprehensive Legacy Report details Amida Care's remarkable journey, highlighting its achievements in advocacy, healthcare innovation, and impact on underserved populations.

"From its inception, Amida Care has championed the cause of ensuring that the communities most impacted by HIV receive the affirming health care they deserve and that the providers serving these communities have the resources they need," said Doug Wirth, President and CEO of Amida Care. "This innovative health plan created a model of care that is impacting the way health care is managed and provided in New York City to this day."

Among the many advancements detailed in the AC20 Legacy Report are innovations in hepatitis C treatment and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), as well as longer-acting HIV treatments, which show game-changing promise in HIV care and helping to end the epidemic. The report also shares personal stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed by Amida Care's services, illustrating the powerful connection between the organization's work and the people it serves. Additionally, the report underscores Amida Care's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, reflecting the vital role community partnerships play in the coordination of health care and social services.

"Amida Care's inclusive and member-centric approach is a cornerstone of our renowned model of care. Our whole-person approach allows us to meet our members where they are, celebrating their rich cultural diversity and empowering them to achieve their health and wellness goals," said Amida Care Medical Director, Dr. Vera Antonios. "By building trust, we foster an environment of radical empathy and social justice, which is critical for achieving better health outcomes."

For the past 20 years, Amida Care has been more than just a health plan—it has been a beacon of hope, a champion for equity, and a pillar of support. Amida Care's efforts are a testament to the power of "radical empathy" in transforming care and advocating for systemic change. Amida Care's mission extends beyond providing access to health care: it aims to transform lives, foster wellbeing, and create a brighter future for lower-resourced communities, all while working toward ending HIV/AIDS.

The milestone AC20 report offers insights into this model of care and the future of healthcare for underserved populations. It can be downloaded at: https://bit.ly/4i2pTve.

