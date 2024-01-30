Amidata Expands Offerings Based on Quantum End-to-End Solutions, Launches New Cloud Storage Service Built on ActiveScale Object Storage

Leading managed services provider deploys Quantum ActiveScale for active and cold data use cases after success with other Quantum solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for unstructured data, today announced that Amidata, a leading managed services provider, has implemented Quantum ActiveScale™ object storage as the foundation for their new Amidata Secure Cloud Storage Service. After building successful Backup-as-a-Service and File Sharing Service offerings on Quantum DXi™ backup appliances and Quantum StorNext® file systems, Amidata has now deployed ActiveScale object storage to build a secure, resilient set of cloud storage services accessible from across all of Australia, where the company is based. By deploying ActiveScale, Amidata achieves simple operational efficiency, seamless scalability, and the ability to address customer needs across a wide range of use cases, workflows, and price points.

Amidata's adoption of object storage also aligns with current IT trends. "More and more organizations are looking at object storage to create secure and massively scalable hybrid clouds," says Michael Whelan, managing director, Amidata. "ActiveScale provides a durable, cost-effective approach for backing up and archiving fast-growing data volumes while also protecting data from ransomware attacks. Plus, by deploying the ActiveScale Cold Storage feature, we are delivering multiple storage classes as part of our service offerings, allowing us to target a wider set of customers and use cases. With our Secure Cloud cold storage option, customers can retain data longer and at a lower cost; that's useful for offsite copies, data compliance, and increasingly, for storing the growing data sets that are fueling AI-driven business analytics and insights."

As the industry's only object storage platform architected for both active and cold data, ActiveScale supports multiple S3-compatible storage classes using flash, disk, and tape medias, providing a seamless environment that can flexibly grow capacity and performance to any scale. Cold Storage, a key ActiveScale feature, integrates Quantum Scalar tape libraries as a lower cost storage class to efficiently store cold and archived data sets. Quantum's tape libraries are nearline storage, where customers can easily access and retrieve cold or less used data with slightly longer latency—minutes instead of seconds—but at a low cost, leveraging the same infrastructure used by the major hyperscalers. ActiveScale Cold Storage intelligently stores and protects data across all storage resources using Quantum's patented two-dimensional erasure coding to achieve extreme data durability, performance, availability, and storage efficiency.

"With our Secure Cloud Storage service, we are delivering resilient and affordable storage services at any scale, based on Quantum ActiveScale," says Whelan. "With 7x24 support, no egress charges, and a flexible set of professional services, we maximize the benefits our customers achieve working with Amidata and our cloud storage offering. ActiveScale provides us with a simple, scalable infrastructure to economically store, access, and protect our customer's data across the entire lifecycle of their data."

In addition to the Quantum solutions they already offer, Amidata is evaluating other Quantum solutions to deliver complete end-to-end offerings for data across the lifecycle, like the new Quantum DXi Cloud Share which enables archiving of backup data sets from across core, cloud, and edge environments directly to Amidata's Secure Cloud Storage Service.

"Having partnered with Amidata for many years, we are delighted by their success and inspired by their entrepreneurship, innovation, and customer-centric culture," says Bruno Hald, general manager, secondary storage, for Quantum. "Amidata is a truly tech-savvy, world-class organization. They understand that customers need complete end-to-end solutions to manage the deluge of data they are generating and to derive value from that data, from high-performance storage solutions to backup and long-term archiving. We look forward to our continued collaboration as they expand their service offerings to include ActiveScale and other Quantum solutions in the future."

For more information on Amidata's implementation of ActiveScale, view the video case study. For more information on ActiveScale, visit https://www.quantum.com/object-storage.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Amidata Limited

Amidata Limited specializes in providing data protection services. The company helps ensure that clients' valuable data resources are always secure, backed up, and performing at their best. Amidata offers consulting, solutions, and support through a utility-based pricing model. Clients can break free of resource constraints and gain peace of mind that their data is fully protected.

Amidata Secure Cloud Storage overcomes the security, cost and data sovereignty concerns that persist with public cloud storage providers. Simply address your exponential data growth needs with competitive pricing, no egress, or hidden fees, with locally hosted infrastructure, support, georedundancy, and encryption.

