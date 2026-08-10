Amidst a Transformational Year, Workout Anytime Appoints Peter Stipher as Chief Operating Officer to Fuel Next Era of Growth

Leading Fitness Franchise Strengthens C-Suite with Cross-Functional Executive to Accelerate Brand Longevity and Success

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a momentous year, Workout Anytime announces Peter Stipher as Chief Operating Officer. Stipher's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to building one of the fitness industry's most innovative and scalable franchise platforms.

Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer and majority owner Jerry Pugh, Stipher will oversee corporate-owned and franchise operations while leading the integration of technology, finance, marketing, analytics and operational strategy. His role is designed to create a stronger, more connected system that improves franchise performance and member satisfaction while accelerating growth and increasing enterprise value across the system.

"Workout Anytime already has an outstanding foundation, an engaged franchise community and tremendous opportunity ahead," said Stipher. "As we build for the future, our focus is on creating a smarter, more connected organization where every function works together to drive better decisions and better outcomes. Every investment we make should improve the member experience, strengthen unit economics and create long-term value for our franchisees. That's an exciting opportunity, and I'm honored to help lead the next chapter of the Workout Anytime story."

About Peter Stipher:

Stipher brings more than two decades of executive leadership spanning technology, finance, capital markets and franchise operations.

Before joining Workout Anytime, Stipher founded and led Lead Dolphin, a fitness CRM platform later acquired by Ever Commerce. He then served as CEO of Motus Consumer Insights, growing it into an Inc. 5000 honoree before leading its successful sale to Vi Labs.

Most recently, Stipher was a Principal at Private Capital Advisors, where he specialized in raising capital for companies at various stages of growth. It was during this time that he led the buy-side transaction that brought Jerry Pugh in as majority owner, which provided him with early, direct exposure to the brand's strengths and long-term potential.

Stipher has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses while executing on the key initiatives that keep companies lucrative, relevant and successful. As COO of Workout Anytime, Stipher will focus on creating a more unified, data-driven organization by aligning key business functions.

"With Pete's exceptional ability to connect strategy with execution, he is the right person to help us level-up as the premier fitness franchise," said Jerry Pugh, Chief Executive Officer of Workout Anytime. "Our vision is to create a company where every function works together to reach a common goal. We aren't just expanding our footprint for the now, we are laying the foundation for the future, building supportive networks and communities for both our franchisees and members."

Workout Anytime is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring the 24-hour fitness concept across the United States. To learn more about the Workout Anytime franchise opportunity, visit workoutanytimefranchise.com. To learn more about Workout Anytime, visit workoutanytime.com.

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with roughly 200 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on workoutanytimefranchise.com.

SOURCE Workout Anytime Franchising Systems, LLC