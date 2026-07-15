Workout Anytime Celebrates Successful Partnership with Nashville Predators, Driving Fan Engagement Across Middle Tennessee

Premium 24/7 Fitness Franchise Looks to Expand Co-Op Model into Additional Markets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workout Anytime is celebrating the continued success of its partnership with the Nashville Predators, a collaboration that has strengthened brand visibility, deepened community engagement, and driven new member interest across the Nashville area. Through the co-op model, Workout Anytime locations in the region participate in the program, which is managed at the corporate level.

The partnership combines fitness and hockey fandom through interactive promotions, digital engagement, and in-club activations. Fans could enter a "Shoot the Puck" contest for a chance to take a shot on the ice during a Nashville Predators home game, with a successful shot winning the participant a $20,000 prize. Entries are collected through digital ads, social media, and in-club materials. Further connecting game-day excitement with accessible fitness opportunities, consumers received a promotional code for discounted Workout Anytime memberships with each Nashville Predators win.

"From increased brand awareness in the Nashville market to measurable membership growth tied directly to wins and promotions, we've seen how powerful it can be when local fitness and local sports come together," said Lynsay Flynt, Director of Marketing at Workout Anytime. "It's created a fun, memorable way for our members to engage with both brands, and it's a model we see strong potential for replicating in other markets."

Reinforcing impact at the local level, Workout Anytime and the Nashville-area franchise network have used the collaboration as a key driver of awareness, with success measured through brand reach, impressions, and new member sign-ups. The Nashville Predators and Workout Anytime continue to build on the momentum of the partnership, focusing on delivering value to fans, members, and franchise owners.

"Our partnership with Workout Anytime continues to be a standout example of how collaboration can elevate the fan experience," said Jack Burk, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the Nashville Predators. "Together, we've created moments that bring the energy of Smashville to life while strengthening our connection to the Nashville community. We're proud of the impact this partnership has made and excited to keep building unforgettable experiences for Preds fans."

Beyond Nashville, Workout Anytime sees the program as a blueprint for future collaborations with professional sports organizations in additional markets, including potential partnerships with other major leagues. Expanding the co-op framework creates an opportunity for franchisees across the system to leverage similar localized sports partnerships.

Workout Anytime is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring the 24-hour fitness concept across the United States. To learn more about the Workout Anytime franchise opportunity, visit workoutanytimefranchise.com. To learn more about Workout Anytime, visit workoutanytime.com.

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on workoutanytimefranchise.com.

SOURCE Workout Anytime Franchising Systems, LLC