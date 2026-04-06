Workout Anytime and Savannah Baseball Star Kyle "KJ" Jackson Host Meet & Greet Event to Support American Cancer Society

24/7 Fitness Brand + Its First-Ever Chief Aura Officer Unite Community Members in the Fight Against Cancer

Viral Baseball Star to Meet Attendees and Encourage Participation in the "Battle Rope Challenge" on April 13

THOMASVILLE, N.C., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, Workout Anytime and Savannah baseball star Kyle "KJ" Jackson are hosting a community event at its Thomasville location on Monday, April 13. Member and non-members are encouraged to attend, meet KJ and participate in the brand's "Battle Rope Challenge" to support those impacted by cancer.

24/7 Fitness Brand + Its First-Ever Chief Aura Officer Unite Community Members in the Fight Against Cancer Post this Workout Anytime and Savannah Baseball Star Host Meet & Greet Event to Support American Cancer Society April 13

This event comes on the heels of Jackson being appointed as Workout Anytime's first-ever Chief Aura Officer. As a member of the leadership team, his role is critical to the member experience as he helps further drive culture, connection and community across the brand's clubs.

Jackson is a central part of the Thomasville charity event and has a strong passion for the cause. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Jackson as he encourages participation in the "Battle Rope Challenge." Once the challenge is completed, participants can make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

"Workout Anytime is bringing me out for an incredible cause, and there's nowhere I'd rather be," said Kyle "KJ" Jackson, Chief Aura Officer of Workout Anytime. "The Battle Rope Challenge and meeting everyone is going to be a blast, but what really fuels me is knowing every rep will support the American Cancer Society and the people fighting this disease every single day. This is what community is all about."

Event Details

Date: Monday, April 13

Monday, April 13 Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

3 – 6 p.m. Location: Workout Anytime Thomasville at 1404 National Hwy

Workout Anytime Thomasville at 1404 National Hwy Activities: In addition to the "Battle Rope Challenge," attendees can meet KJ, take a photo with him and get an autograph while enjoying food trucks, bounce houses, a live DJ and more.

"Our message behind this initiative is simple, yet powerful – no one fights alone," said Lynsay Flynt, Director of Marketing for Workout Anytime. "This message also translates directly to our culture and the community we've built inside every location. Our members come first, and with KJ as our Chief Aura Officer, I know we'll be able to continue making a positive impact on everyone who steps into our clubs."

With the introduction of the Chief Aura Officer role, Workout Anytime is setting a new standard in the fitness industry – culture goes beyond a campaign or mantra, it's an experience every member will have in the brand's 190+ clubs across the country.

For more information about Chief Aura Officer Kyle "KJ" Jackson, visit workoutanytime.com/kj. For more information about Workout Anytime, visit workoutanytime.com.

About Workout Anytime

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on workoutanytimefranchise.com.

SOURCE Workout Anytime Franchising Systems, LLC