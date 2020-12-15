Amidst a Year of Disruption, Deloitte's 12th Annual Tech Trends Report Finds That Enterprises Have Adapted to Fluctuations, Accelerated Digital Transformation, and Emerged Resilient

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations are accelerating their digital transformation efforts not only to make their operations nimbler and more efficient, but to respond to dramatic fluctuations in demand and customer expectation, according to Deloitte's 12th annual Tech Trends Report.

For organizations reckoning with the seismic shifts of 2020, this year's Tech Trends report discusses the opportunities, strategies, and technologies that will drive confidence in new planning and implementation during the next 18 to 24 months. The future they find will be distinctly different from the realities of January 2020, yet CIOs are already charting a promising path toward tomorrow, as captured in this year's report. Trends observed by Deloitte include the future of the workplace, the industrialization of AI initiatives, upgrades for the critical core, and technology that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The nine trends explored in the report fall under three main categories:

The Heart of the Enterprise: Strategy, Engineered; Core Revival; and Supply Unchained focus on the alignment of organizational and technology strategy. These components of the enterprise are complex, but imperative for success, and must work in concert to support each other.

A Better Experience, Inside and Out: Bespoke for Billions: Digital Meets Physical and Rebooting the Digital Workplace offer a view of two sides of the same evolving coin for customers, employees, and stakeholders: how do you better merge the future of digital and physical experiences to drive more value? DEI Tech: Tools for Equity discusses increasingly sophisticated tools to support organizational DEI across the talent lifecycle, which is the spark that powers innovation.

Data: The Art of the Possible: As enterprises move further towards automation and machine-led decisioning, human capacity can be augmented at scale. MLOps: Industrialized AI; Machine Data Revolution: Feeding the Machine; and Zero Trust: Never Trust, Always Verify represent three specific opportunities for enterprises to realize more value through industrialization and automation.

"The theme of this year's report is resilience. We have seen countless, inspiring examples of resilience this past year as organizations assessed their circumstances and revised their strategic plans," said Scott Buchholz, Emerging Technologies Research Director and Government & Public Services CTO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "To us, resilience means a stubborn determination to adapt and thrive in the face of change. We have seen CIOs and other executives confidently lead this journey and prove they can bounce back."

"Seemingly overnight, COVID-19 disrupted our assumptions and forced us to become more adaptable and responsive than we had previously thought possible. Comfortable plans for "the future" were condensed from years into weeks," said Bill Briggs, Global Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This growth was uncomfortable at best, but has driven important change, and the trends we are seeing suggest a more hopeful dimension to the turbulent events of the past year."

To download the full report, visit Deloitte's Tech Trends 2021 Report.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com

