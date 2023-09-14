Amidst Climate Shifts and Rising Income, the Global HVAC Linset Sector Flourishes; China and India Set the Pace

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HVAC Linset Market by Material (Copper, Low Carbon), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit) & Region(NA, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC Linset market, with a current valuation of USD 9.2 billion in 2023, is set on an encouraging growth trajectory. By 2028, it's projected to achieve a value of USD 13.4 billion, marking a CAGR of 7.9%.

Key drivers include rapid urbanization, increased residential construction, an emerging inclination towards smart homes, and surging demand for air conditioners. However, challenges in the form of local cooling solutions and environmental concerns may serve as potential hindrances. Nonetheless, the rising global temperatures combined with growing global income levels indicate significant market opportunities.

Key Market Highlights:

  • Regional Analysis: APAC claims dominance as the largest and fastest-growing HVAC Linset market, spurred by demand dynamics in China, India, and Southeast Asia. In terms of market value, North America is expected to be at the forefront during the forecast period, while Europe emerges as the third fastest-growing region.
  • Material Perspective: Low carbon steel, celebrated for its multifaceted application in HVAC, occupies the second-largest market share. It's extensively used for seamless tubing in the HVAC and refrigeration sectors.
  • Segment Breakdown: The new construction sector shines as the second fastest-growing market segment, powered by its crucial role in boosting indoor air quality, comfort, and energy efficiency. With varied construction methodologies, the need for customized HVAC solutions intensifies.

Premium Insights:

  • Growth opportunities abound in emerging economies.
  • Copper is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing segment.
  • The commercial sector is poised to chart the highest CAGR.
  • New constructions are forecasted to hold a major market share.
  • HVAC Linset market growth in developing nations is set to eclipse that in developed ones.
  • China remains the stalwart leader in the HVAC Linset market, with India trailing with the highest CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Urbanization and residential construction surge.
  • Evolution of smart homes.
  • Rising demand for air conditioners.
  • Expansion in the number of data centers.

Restraints:

  • Proliferation of local cooling solutions.
  • Intensifying environmental concerns.

Opportunities:

  • Spike in global temperatures and urban heat islands.
  • Ascending income levels boosting HVAC system demand.

Challenges:

  • Emergence of passive and free cooling solutions.
  • Transition to new refrigerants.

Prominent Market Players:

  • Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC
  • Cerro Flow Products LLC
  • Daikin
  • Diversitech Corporation
  • Feinrohren S.P.A.
  • Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory
  • Halcor
  • Hmax
  • Hydro
  • Icool Usa, Inc.
  • Jmf Company
  • Klima Industries
  • Kme Se
  • Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd.
  • Linesets Inc.
  • Mandev Tubes
  • Mehta Tubes Limited
  • Mm Kembla
  • Mueller Streamline Co.
  • Pdm US
  • Uniflow Copper Tubes
  • Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.

