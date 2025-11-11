Amidst COP30, Buenos Aires shows cities that tackling food waste can reduce 370,000 cars worth of CO₂e emissions by 2050

New case study shows cities can double organics recovery and cut emissions by optimizing existing systems

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With methane reduction as one of the most promising ways to lower the short-term impacts of climate change, a new case study highlights how one city is turning small changes into big climate results, amidst COP30.

Developed by Delterra, with co-funding from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and the Global Methane Hub (GMH), the project in Buenos Aires, demonstrates that cities can nearly double organic waste recovery – one of the most powerful levers for cutting methane – without large public investments.

The pilot redesigned a single organic waste collection route serving large food businesses, introduced digital tracking tools and launched a behavior change campaign to improve waste separation. Within months, results using the city's existing fleet, infrastructure and staff showed clear improvements:

45% increase in organics collected while reducing cost per ton for collection by 25%

while reducing cost per ton for collection by Jump in sorting accuracy from 68% to nearly 100%

Travel time per stop reduced by 24%

The model's financial evaluation confirmed its sustainability and potential for scale. While no large infrastructure investments are required in the first phase, private operators can expand the system once capacity is reached, creating a self-sustaining program for organic waste collection.

If scaled citywide, Buenos Aires could recover over 6,000 tons of organic waste per year by 2027 – a 120% increase from 2025 levels. The approach could serve as a model for cities worldwide seeking affordable, high-impact ways to meet global methane reduction goals.

Expanding to four major areas with high numbers of large food waste generators – could raise recovery to 32,700 tons annually, reducing an estimated 1.7 million tons of CO₂e emissions by 2050 – equivalent to removing about 370,000 cars from the road for one year.

"Buenos Aires has shown that cities don't need massive investments or new technology to cut methane - they can act now with the systems they already have," said Shannon Bouton, Delterra's CEO. "This project proves that small, practical improvements can add up to real climate impact, and we hope it inspires other cities to follow suit."

Full case study, "A model for cities:How Buenos Aires is reducing methane through organic waste management," available here.

