Amidst COVID-19, Progressive Companies in High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Vie to Introduce High pH Surface Coatings to Stave off Coronavirus, Valuation estimated to exceed US$ 14.3 Bn by 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the earliest coating first used in the 1800s that was obtained from animal fat to protect the surface of paint of horse carriages, after more than two hundred years, a series of products developed in 2010 using nanoceramic technology to protect the surface of automobiles has shook the world of auto detailing. So much is the versatility of the product, it can be used to protect the surface of anything other than human skin.

The year 2014 witnessed another breakthrough in the detailing industry. The invention of ceramic pro 9h – the biggest one for surface protection. The 3d mixture structure does wonders, protects surface from most surfaces and the bond is strong.

Meanwhile, how did coatings find way to improve the performance of jet engines? It unfolds like this. It is way back in the 1940s when jet-powered flights were viewed no more than a laboratory experiment. The doubts were not unfounded as materials used in parts of the engine could withstand thrust for few hundred hours at relatively modest temperatures.

With the ubiquity of commercial aviation by the end of 1980s, which in the following years, has led to efficiency of commercial airliners surpassing all early expectations, improvements in engine materials has played a key role. Besides material and process developments in the quest for higher temperatures, in the past 20 – 30 years, the emphasis is on coating systems which have allowed gas temperatures to increase up to 110 °C.

Importantly, coatings find a variety of use in gas turbines, which includes for jet engines, marine engines, or land-based power generation turbines. This implies the significance of coating systems for some of the world's highly valued industry sectors of aviation, energy, and shipping. Serving these industry sectors, the estimated growth at ~7% CAGR of the high performance ceramic coating market from 2030 is explained.

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market – Key Findings of the Report

Companies Reconstruct Business Plans for Antiviral Surface Coatings to combat COVID-19

Progressive companies in the high performance ceramic coatings market such as Simix are taking giant steps to introduce ceramic coatings for hard surfaces and HVAC systems to stave off coronavirus pathogens. In a bid for this, manufacturers are ramping efforts to develop coatings that create high pH surface to prevent the spread of the virus.

Advent of Protective Nanocoatings unlocks Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

With a strong ground for research in chemistry, polymer science, and nanotechnology, keen players in the high performance ceramic coatings are striving to develop niche coating solutions for the medical sector. For example, NanoSlic ceramic coating technology is being widely touted as a protective nanocoating. This is mainly owing to its dense network of strong chemical bonds with the substrate.

Besides this, manufacturers in the high performance ceramic coatings market are focused on to incorporate layer of high-performance binder polymer in coatings to withstand real-world conditions. This will expand applications in electronics and telecommunications sector.

New Coating Technologies improving Aircraft Fuel Consumption to provide extra stars of Growth

The interest of material scientists to undertake further research in coatings has led to some useful findings. For example, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute. Dresden are innovating a new ceramic heat shield manufactured from yttrium-stabilized zirconium oxide powder for industrial applications. Such initiatives for the development of novel ceramic coatings pins hope for aircraft to be more economical, environment-friendly, and robust. With collaborations from the think tanks of research institutes and universities, manufacturers in high performance ceramic coatings marker are increasing their production of thin ceramic coatings. The usability of these coatings is for spraying on turbine blades to allow high operating temperature and improve fuel yield. This indirectly will fuel the high performance ceramic coatings market.

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market – Growth Drivers

Exponential demand from aviation, automobile, and chemical sectors to provide protection to engine parts, reduce friction, and help increase wear resistance provides deluge of opportunities in high performance ceramic coatings market.

Massive investments in the aerospace industry, which, for example, in the U.S., contributes substantially to the economy indirectly creates handsome opportunities in high performance coatings market.

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market – Key Players

Aremco Products Inc.

Saint Gobain SA

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

Zircotec

Ceramic Polymer GmbH

Bodycote Plc

A&A Company

