Amidst COVID-19's Highest Surge in the U.S., Fusion PPE and Anywhere Testing Help Schools and Businesses Remain Safe and Open with CLIA-Certified Pool Testing

"Pool Testing provides a new low-cost option for COVID-19 testing," said Mark Rubino, Founder, and President, Fusion PPE. "Our clients representing schools, internationally-renowned travel companies, doctors' offices, and independent business owners are extremely interested in Pool Tests so that they can remain open during this difficult time."

"Our nation has been focusing solely on symptomatic individuals whereas Pool Testing focuses on asymptomatic people," said Mike Smith, CEO, Anywhere Testing. "This testing strategy helps contain transmission and reduce uncontrolled outbreaks through early detection of cases because approximately 51% of infected people are asymptomatic."

Together, Fusion PPE and Anywhere Testing are committed to providing best-in-class COVID-19 testing solutions. Fusion PPE also offers NIOSH and FDA-approved N95 respirators along with other critical personal protective equipment, including facemasks, hand sanitizers, air purifiers, wipes, and more.

About Fusion PPE and Anywhere Testing

Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Anywhere Testing is a full-service provider of COVID-19 tests and services representing a U.S. Lab Consortium (CLIA Certified) and a group of U.S. and International Manufacturers of Rapid Antibody and Antigen Tests.

To learn more about Fusion PPE's COVID-19 Testing and complete offering of personal protective equipment, visit www.FusionPPE.com or call 1-800-991-5977. Follow Fusion PPE on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

