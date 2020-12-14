Amidst COVID Winter Surge, Homeschool Leader Shares Mid-Year Transition Information

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is teaching parents across the country a new lesson: they can take more control over their children's education, even mid-year. Whether families seek safety, more control, or flexibility, parents do have a choice. To support families who wrestle with the in-school vs. remote learning dilemma, Time4Learning, a national online homeschool curriculum , has released an online mid-year guide to help ease the transition and relieve the stress of a volatile school year.

"We see a great number of families who transition mid-year because the winter holidays offer an excellent opportunity to begin homeschooling," says Time4Learning President and Founder John Edelson . "Parents can use the time to research the right educational platform while children enjoy a break in their education and routine."

According to Edelson, there are important steps for parents to consider as they begin the homeschool journey mid-year. The company has created a dedicated guide to help parents through the process of mid-year transition and serves as a companion piece to its homeschooling primer, "Welcome to Homeschooling."

Time4Learning's comprehensive platform offers engaging courses and dynamic learning activities that are accessible on a variety of mobile devices, with features such as an estimated completion time for each task and age-appropriate videos in an ad-free environment. Parents are able to assess progress and modify the platform's pace to meet their child's unique learning needs, while students enjoy humorous and engaging content, animated lessons, instructional videos, printable worksheets and interactive assessments.

To access the online mid-year guide, visit https://bit.ly/2Kex73W.

Time4Learning is $19.95 monthly for PreK-8th grade for the first student and $14.95 each additional student; 9th-12th grade is $30 monthly per student. Families can start, stop or pause the program anytime. Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for more information on how to get started , and to view demos .

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas.

