Amidst Economic Uncertainty, Pandemic, CDE Grows Employee Headcount by 33%, Adds Office in Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite economic challenges driven by the coronavirus pandemic, CDE Services, Inc., a PCI-validated P2PE provider of payment solutions and support services, added 5,500 square feet of office space in Alpharetta, Ga., and increased employee headcount by 33% in 2020 by the end of October. Collectively the new team members bring more than 130 years of payment experience and 340 years of business experience to the company.

"This has certainly been a challenging year, but as an essential business supporting other essential businesses, our primary focus has been to continue to provide superior products and services without interruption. Expanding our office locations and employee base will enable us to continue to recruit and develop outstanding talent while delivering innovative products and services in the payments industry," said Joe Cohane, CEO of CDE. "CDE is committed to providing and aggressively activating a wide range of certified, compliant solutions for our customers and partners. Our investments in the execution of our business strategies during these uncertain times highlights our unwavering commitment to staff and partner success."

The new office, located at 1145 Sanctuary Parkway, Suite 125, in Alpharetta, Ga., will serve as a satellite office as well as a product development and demonstration facility with a lab for product testing. Sanctuary Park is a Class A office development with approximately five miles of sidewalks and trails, easy access to GA-400 and a shuttle connection to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Atlanta's primary public transport operator. CDE's headquarters, a state-of-the-art P2PE v2.0 certified key injection facility, will remain in Marietta, Ga.

While 56% of CDE's workforce continues to work remotely, the new office space will promote social distancing and follow CDE's COVID-19 policy and safety guidelines. For images of the new office, visit www.cdesolutions.com/office1145.

About CDE Services, Inc.

CDE Services, Inc. provides point-of-sale payment equipment, processing, activation and support services for specialized vertical markets nationwide. Through its state-of-the-art P2PE v.2 certified key injection facility with dual, monitored chain of custody processes CDE offers completely secure POS equipment protected with the latest encryption technology. For more than 30 years CDE has provided asset management and support services from its headquarters in Marietta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.cdesolutions.com.

