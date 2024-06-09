Amidst Global Turmoil, Citizens Unite for Peace

11th Annual Peace Walk Held in 50 Countries

NEW YORK, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As conflicts erupt worldwide threatening global security and coexistence, there is hope for peace. In May 2024, citizens across all continents joined hands for HWPL's 11th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk, organized by the United Nations affiliated non-governmental organization, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). Events hosted with the theme, "Communication for Global Citizenship of Reconciliation and Tolerance" sought to cultivate and spread a global culture of peace.

The flagship event commenced on May 25th at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park sponsored by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of Korea. In about 50 countries, HWPL held peace walks and attendees participated in diverse peacebuilding activities, including video screenings, photo exhibitions, sports activities, bazaars, and volunteer opportunities. Tree planting ceremonies and "free hug" initiatives emphasized the spirit of unity and environmental wellness.

The events commemorated the 2013 proclamation of the Declaration of World Peace at the Peace Gate in Seoul Olympic Park. At that time, 30,000 youth helped advocate for peace. The declaration outlined the roles of individuals from all walks of life in achieving peace through a united global effort.

At the 10th annual commemoration event last year, Chairman Lee Man-hee said, "Since we pledged to work together for world peace 10 years ago, we have been calling for peace all over the world. We have advocated that peace should be taught at home and at school, and that everyone should become messengers of peace."

Chairman Lee also said, "Everyone should be one under the title of peace and work together to create a good world and make it a legacy for future generations. This is what we need to do in this era in which we live."

HWPL recently issued a statement on the Israel-Iran conflict and highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians. "Organizations worldwide, in alliance with HWPL as peace solidarity, urge Iran and Israel to put a stop to the acts of aggression immediately and to come forward for conversations to usher in peace," the statement said.



